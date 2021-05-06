Alexa
BC-US--Cocoa, US

By Associated Press
2021/05/06 03:17
New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
May 2395 Up 71
May 2354 Up 71
Jul 2430 Up 68
Jul 2336 2400 2335 2395 Up 71
Sep 2371 2436 2370 2430 Up 68
Dec 2406 2464 2406 2458 Up 62
Mar 2409 2462 2408 2460 Up 61
May 2409 2461 2409 2459 Up 60
Jul 2410 2459 2410 2457 Up 59
Sep 2409 2455 2409 2453 Up 56
Dec 2409 2445 2409 2445 Up 46
Mar 2452 Up 46

Updated : 2021-05-06 05:23 GMT+08:00

