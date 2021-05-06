BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|May
|2395
|Up
|71
|May
|2354
|Up
|71
|Jul
|2430
|Up
|68
|Jul
|2336
|2400
|2335
|2395
|Up
|71
|Sep
|2371
|2436
|2370
|2430
|Up
|68
|Dec
|2406
|2464
|2406
|2458
|Up
|62
|Mar
|2409
|2462
|2408
|2460
|Up
|61
|May
|2409
|2461
|2409
|2459
|Up
|60
|Jul
|2410
|2459
|2410
|2457
|Up
|59
|Sep
|2409
|2455
|2409
|2453
|Up
|56
|Dec
|2409
|2445
|2409
|2445
|Up
|46
|Mar
|2452
|Up
|46