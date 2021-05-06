Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

South Africa hires Belgian Hugo Broos as coach

By Associated Press
2021/05/06 02:04
South Africa hires Belgian Hugo Broos as coach

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa hired African Cup-winning coach Hugo Broos on a five-year deal on Wednesday.

The Belgian, who coached Cameroon to the African Cup of Nations title in 2017, replaced Molefi Ntseki, who was fired after South Africa failed to qualify for next year's continental championship.

South Africa has been on a consistent slide in international soccer since it was the first African nation to host the World Cup in 2010.

Bafana Bafana have managed to qualify for just one of the last three African Cups and haven't played at the World Cup since that tournament in 2010.

"The information that I've gathered in the last few weeks and the analysis that I've compiled has made me believe that it is now the perfect moment to build a new team in South Africa," Broos said.

The 69-year-old Broos’ first challenge is to prepare South Africa for World Cup qualifying, which continues next month. He said a young South African squad might struggle to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar but “may be ready” for the African Cup in 2023.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-05-06 03:52 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese, Japanese warships track Chinese frigate
Taiwanese, Japanese warships track Chinese frigate
Student to return to Taiwan after being bludgeoned with hammer in NYC
Student to return to Taiwan after being bludgeoned with hammer in NYC
Man with COVID flies back to Taiwan
Man with COVID flies back to Taiwan
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Men in black hurl 1,000 roaches during Taipei police chief banquet
Men in black hurl 1,000 roaches during Taipei police chief banquet
Parents of American killed in Hualien train crash to sue TRA for 'gross negligence'
Parents of American killed in Hualien train crash to sue TRA for 'gross negligence'
TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
COVID-positive pilot visited sports bar, restaurant in Taipei
COVID-positive pilot visited sports bar, restaurant in Taipei
China Airlines pilot, flight attendant test positive for COVID in Taiwan
China Airlines pilot, flight attendant test positive for COVID in Taiwan