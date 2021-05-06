Alexa
Postponed Man United-Liverpool game rescheduled for May 13

By Associated Press
2021/05/06 01:41
Manchester United’s game against Liverpool will be played on May 13 after being postponed because of protests by home fans at Old Trafford on Sunday.

It means United will play three Premier League games in five days. It faces Aston Villa away on Sunday and now has a home game against Leicester on Tuesday followed by the Liverpool game two days later. The Leicester game had originally been scheduled for Wednesday but was moved forward.

United is second in the Premier League.

Sunday's high-profile game against archrival Liverpool was postponed after a fan protest against the Glazer family — United's American owners — turned violent with some supporters clashing with police and others invading the pitch inside Old Trafford.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

