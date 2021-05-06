Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Cardinals create scholarship to honor Black trailblazer

By Associated Press
2021/05/06 01:47
Cardinals create scholarship to honor Black trailblazer

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have created the Adele Harris Scholarship to honor the 50th anniversary of Harris becoming the first Black female to work in the front office of an NFL franchise.

The $10,000 scholarship will be given each year to a graduating high school student in Arizona who is pursuing a career in sports.

“This scholarship serves two main purposes,” Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said in a statement. “It recognizes the valuable role that Adele played within our organization for more than a quarter of a century and also connects her to future generations who aspire to follow in her footsteps. We are grateful for the opportunity to do both of those things.”

Harris spent 26 years with the Cardinals before retiring in 2001. The Chicago native was raised in St. Louis and joined the franchise in 1971 as an assistant in the public relations department. She eventually became director of community relations and helped in the team's transition from St. Louis to Arizona in 1988.

She also had a big role in creating Cardinals Charities in 1990, which supports programs that help children, women and minorities in Arizona. Harris died in 2007 at age 65.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-05-06 03:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese, Japanese warships track Chinese frigate
Taiwanese, Japanese warships track Chinese frigate
Student to return to Taiwan after being bludgeoned with hammer in NYC
Student to return to Taiwan after being bludgeoned with hammer in NYC
Man with COVID flies back to Taiwan
Man with COVID flies back to Taiwan
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Men in black hurl 1,000 roaches during Taipei police chief banquet
Men in black hurl 1,000 roaches during Taipei police chief banquet
Parents of American killed in Hualien train crash to sue TRA for 'gross negligence'
Parents of American killed in Hualien train crash to sue TRA for 'gross negligence'
TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
COVID-positive pilot visited sports bar, restaurant in Taipei
COVID-positive pilot visited sports bar, restaurant in Taipei
China Airlines pilot, flight attendant test positive for COVID in Taiwan
China Airlines pilot, flight attendant test positive for COVID in Taiwan