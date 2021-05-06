Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Cowboys release Antwaun Woods after drafting 2 DTs

By Associated Press
2021/05/06 01:03
Cowboys release Antwaun Woods after drafting 2 DTs

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys released defensive tackle Antwaun Woods on Wednesday, less than a week after drafting two potential replacements for a starter from each of the past three seasons.

Woods had signed a non-guaranteed $2.1 million contract as a restricted free agent last month, so his release won't cost anything against the salary cap.

After giving up a franchise-record 473 points and having the second-worst run defense in the NFL, the Cowboys used eight of their 11 draft picks on defensive players last week, the most since the draft was reduced to seven rounds in 1994.

Executive vice president Stephen Jones said the club hoped some rookies could replace higher-priced veterans to help with the salary cap, and the 28-year-old Woods is the first example of it.

Dallas drafted a pair of defensive tackles in UCLA’s Osa Odighizuwa and Quinton Bohanna of Kentucky. While Odighizuwa's build could be a fit for a rush end, Bohanna is a prototypical interior defensive lineman at 327 pounds.

The Cowboys also are expecting contributions from their top draft pick of two years ago, Trysten Hill. The 2019 second-rounder was a disappointment as a rookie but was off to a solid start last season before a torn knee ligament ended his season.

The 318-pound Woods started 32 of 39 games over three seasons for the Cowboys, who signed him during the 2018 offseason after Tennessee waived him. The 28-year-old Woods was undrafted out of Southern California in 2016. Woods has 83 tackles and 2½ sacks in his career.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-05-06 03:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese, Japanese warships track Chinese frigate
Taiwanese, Japanese warships track Chinese frigate
Student to return to Taiwan after being bludgeoned with hammer in NYC
Student to return to Taiwan after being bludgeoned with hammer in NYC
Man with COVID flies back to Taiwan
Man with COVID flies back to Taiwan
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Men in black hurl 1,000 roaches during Taipei police chief banquet
Men in black hurl 1,000 roaches during Taipei police chief banquet
Parents of American killed in Hualien train crash to sue TRA for 'gross negligence'
Parents of American killed in Hualien train crash to sue TRA for 'gross negligence'
TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
COVID-positive pilot visited sports bar, restaurant in Taipei
COVID-positive pilot visited sports bar, restaurant in Taipei
China Airlines pilot, flight attendant test positive for COVID in Taiwan
China Airlines pilot, flight attendant test positive for COVID in Taiwan