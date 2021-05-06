Alexa
Air Force: Missile test launch from California aborted

By Associated Press
2021/05/06 00:30
VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) — A test launch of an unarmed Minuteman 3 intercontinental ballistic missile was aborted before liftoff early Wednesday from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, the U.S. Air Force said.

“The cause of the ground abort is currently under investigation and Air Force Global Strike Command is assessing the potential to reschedule the launch,” an Air Force statement said.

The test launch had been scheduled to occur between 12:15 a.m. and 6:15 a.m.

“The Air Force adheres to strict protocols while performing operational test launches, only launching when all safety parameters with the test range and missile are met,” the statement said.

No other details were made public.

ICBMs are routinely launched from California in tests that send unarmed re-entry vehicles to a target area in the Pacific Ocean.

Updated : 2021-05-06 02:20 GMT+08:00

