American Pharoah, Todd Pletcher elected to Hall of Fame

By Associated Press
2021/05/05 23:50
John Velazquez, left, talks with Todd Pletcher after Velazquez rode Malathaat to victory during the 147th running of the Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Do...

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) — Triple Crown winner American Pharoah, seven-time Eclipse Award-winning trainer Todd Pletcher and 13-time champion steeplechase trainer Jack Fisher have been elected to the National Museum of Racing's Hall of Fame.

American Pharoah and Pletcher were selected in the contemporary category in their first year of eligibility. Fisher was chosen by the museum’s steeplechase review committee, which meets once every four years.

The class of 2021 announced Wednesday will be enshrined Aug. 6 in Saratoga Springs, New York, along with the 2020 inductees — trainer Mark Casse, jockey Darrel McHargue, thoroughbreds Tom Bowling and Wise Dan, and Alice Headley Chandler, J. Keene Daingerfield Jr. and George D. Widener Jr. in the “Pillars of the Turf” category. Last year's induction ceremony was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The ceremony this year will be broadcast live on the museum's website. An announcement regarding public attendance will be made later.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

