Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AP source: Jaguars fire 4 execs who spent 66 years with team

By MARK LONG , AP Pro Football Writer, Associated Press
2021/05/05 23:44
AP source: Jaguars fire 4 execs who spent 66 years with team

The Jacksonville Jaguars have fired four longtime scouting executives, including two who had been with the team more than two decades, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The person said the Jaguars parted with Chris Driggers, Andy Dengler, Mark Ellenz and Paul Roell following the NFL draft. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the moves were not publicly announced.

Driggers, Dengler, Ellenz and Roell had been with the Jags a combined 66 seasons. Each of them was either hired or promoted by former general manager Dave Caldwell, who was fired in November.

The team removed all four fired execs from its website Wednesday.

Driggers was the team's director of pro personnel since 2015. He had been one of six staff members who joined the franchise in 1994, shortly after its inception.

Dengler was the team's assistant director of player personnel since 2013. He first joined the Jags as a regional scout in 1998.

Ellenz was the team's director of college scouting since 2016. He joined the Jaguars as a regional scout in 2013. He started his NFL career as an assistant training camp coordinator with New Orleans in 1998.

Roell was the team's assistant director of college scouting since 2013. He joined the Jags that year after serving seven seasons as a regional scout with Minnesota. Roell started his NFL career as an area scout for Indianapolis in 1991.

The changes were somewhat expected under new coach Urban Meyer, who is revamping every aspect of the floundering franchise.

Meyer expanded the team's coaching staff, its strength and conditioning program, and its nutrition and training programs. He also is pushing to get a new football facility built; Jacksonville's current offices, meeting rooms and training rooms are housed in the bowels of the team's aging stadium.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-05-06 00:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese, Japanese warships track Chinese frigate
Taiwanese, Japanese warships track Chinese frigate
Student to return to Taiwan after being bludgeoned with hammer in NYC
Student to return to Taiwan after being bludgeoned with hammer in NYC
Man with COVID flies back to Taiwan
Man with COVID flies back to Taiwan
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Men in black hurl 1,000 roaches during Taipei police chief banquet
Men in black hurl 1,000 roaches during Taipei police chief banquet
Parents of American killed in Hualien train crash to sue TRA for 'gross negligence'
Parents of American killed in Hualien train crash to sue TRA for 'gross negligence'
TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
COVID-positive pilot visited sports bar, restaurant in Taipei
COVID-positive pilot visited sports bar, restaurant in Taipei
China Airlines pilot, flight attendant test positive for COVID in Taiwan
China Airlines pilot, flight attendant test positive for COVID in Taiwan