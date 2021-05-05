Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Greek bond sale declared a success with near-zero yield

By Associated Press
2021/05/05 23:37
Greek bond sale declared a success with near-zero yield

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s finance minister said the country raised 3 billion euros ($3.6 billion) in a 5-year bond auction Wednesday at a record-low, near-zero yield.

Details of the sale were to be announced later by Greece’s Public Debt Management Agency, but state-run media said demand for the bond exceeded 20 billion euros ($24 billion) and the yield was 0.2%.

In a tweet, Finance Minister Christos Staikouras described the auction result as a “vote of confidence from international investors.”

Demand for Greek debt has remained high despite the impact of the pandemic that pushed the country back into recession last year with an 8.2% contraction of gross domestic product.

Greece moved closer to investment grade last month after Standard & Poor’s upgraded its sovereign rating to BB from BB- with a positive outlook.

In March, Greece raised 2.5 billion euros ($3 billion) in a 30-year government bond sale with a yield just below 2%.

Updated : 2021-05-06 00:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese, Japanese warships track Chinese frigate
Taiwanese, Japanese warships track Chinese frigate
Student to return to Taiwan after being bludgeoned with hammer in NYC
Student to return to Taiwan after being bludgeoned with hammer in NYC
Man with COVID flies back to Taiwan
Man with COVID flies back to Taiwan
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Men in black hurl 1,000 roaches during Taipei police chief banquet
Men in black hurl 1,000 roaches during Taipei police chief banquet
Parents of American killed in Hualien train crash to sue TRA for 'gross negligence'
Parents of American killed in Hualien train crash to sue TRA for 'gross negligence'
TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
COVID-positive pilot visited sports bar, restaurant in Taipei
COVID-positive pilot visited sports bar, restaurant in Taipei
China Airlines pilot, flight attendant test positive for COVID in Taiwan
China Airlines pilot, flight attendant test positive for COVID in Taiwan