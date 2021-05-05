All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|15
|15
|.500
|_
|Washington
|12
|13
|.480
|½
|New York
|11
|12
|.478
|½
|Atlanta
|13
|16
|.448
|1½
|Miami
|12
|16
|.429
|2
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|17
|12
|.586
|_
|Milwaukee
|17
|13
|.567
|½
|Chicago
|14
|16
|.467
|3½
|Cincinnati
|13
|15
|.464
|3½
|Pittsburgh
|13
|16
|.448
|4
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|18
|12
|.600
|_
|Los Angeles
|17
|14
|.548
|1½
|San Diego
|17
|14
|.548
|1½
|Arizona
|15
|14
|.517
|2½
|Colorado
|11
|19
|.367
|7
Chicago Cubs 7, L.A. Dodgers 1, 7 innings, 1st game
San Francisco 12, Colorado 4, 7 innings, 1st game
Chicago White Sox 9, Cincinnati 0
Miami 9, Arizona 3
Atlanta 6, Washington 1
Philadelphia 6, Milwaukee 5
Chicago Cubs 4, L.A. Dodgers 3, 2nd game
Colorado 8, San Francisco 6, 7 innings, 2nd game
Pittsburgh 2, San Diego 1
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, ppd.
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 5:15 p.m., 1st game
Arizona at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m., 2nd game
Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-0) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 2-2), 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Walker 1-1) at St. Louis (Gant 2-2), 1:15 p.m.
Atlanta (Smyly 0-2) at Washington (Lester 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 3-2) at Miami (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.