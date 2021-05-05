Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NHL Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2021/05/05 22:00
NHL Expanded Glance

All Times EDT

NHL East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
x-Pittsburgh 54 35 16 3 73 187 152 20-4-2 15-12-1 7-3-0
x-Washington 52 33 14 5 71 181 155 15-7-3 18-7-2 6-3-1
x-Boston 52 31 14 7 69 156 127 16-6-3 15-8-4 7-2-1
x-N.Y. Islanders 53 31 16 6 68 148 122 20-3-3 11-13-3 4-4-2
N.Y. Rangers 53 26 21 6 58 170 145 14-10-3 12-11-3 5-5-0
Philadelphia 53 23 23 7 53 154 195 11-12-4 12-11-3 3-6-1
New Jersey 53 18 28 7 43 140 184 7-18-3 11-10-4 4-5-1
Buffalo 54 15 32 7 37 134 190 8-16-4 7-16-3 4-6-0
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
x-Carolina 53 36 10 7 79 177 126 20-3-4 16-7-3 7-0-3
x-Florida 54 35 14 5 75 180 152 18-5-3 17-9-2 8-2-0
x-Tampa Bay 52 35 14 3 73 172 131 20-6-0 15-8-3 7-2-1
Nashville 53 29 22 2 60 146 149 16-10-0 13-12-2 6-3-1
Dallas 52 21 17 14 56 144 138 13-7-8 8-10-6 5-3-2
Chicago 53 22 25 6 50 151 178 12-11-3 10-14-3 2-7-1
Detroit 54 18 27 9 45 118 164 12-11-5 6-16-4 3-4-3
Columbus 53 16 25 12 44 126 176 9-8-8 7-17-4 1-5-4
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
x-Vegas 51 36 13 2 74 173 116 19-4-2 17-9-0 8-2-0
x-Colorado 50 34 12 4 72 176 124 20-4-2 14-8-2 7-3-0
x-Minnesota 51 33 14 4 70 168 140 19-5-1 14-9-3 8-1-1
St. Louis 50 24 19 7 55 150 155 10-11-4 14-8-3 6-3-1
Arizona 53 22 25 6 50 141 166 12-11-4 10-14-2 3-6-1
Los Angeles 50 20 24 6 46 133 149 9-12-4 11-12-2 4-6-0
San Jose 52 20 26 6 46 142 181 10-11-3 10-15-3 2-6-2
Anaheim 53 16 30 7 39 117 169 6-18-4 10-12-3 3-7-0
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10
x-Toronto 52 33 13 6 72 174 136 16-7-3 17-6-3 5-2-3
x-Edmonton 51 32 17 2 66 167 135 15-10-0 17-7-2 7-3-0
Winnipeg 51 27 21 3 57 154 145 11-11-2 16-10-1 2-8-0
Montreal 51 24 18 9 57 148 147 13-11-2 11-7-7 5-5-0
Calgary 50 22 25 3 47 132 144 12-11-1 10-14-2 6-4-0
Ottawa 52 20 27 5 45 143 178 12-10-4 8-17-1 7-2-1
Vancouver 47 19 25 3 41 123 156 12-12-2 7-13-1 3-7-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Tuesday's Games

Carolina 6, Chicago 3

Buffalo 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, SO

Pittsburgh 7, Philadelphia 3

Edmonton 4, Vancouver 1

New Jersey 4, Boston 3, OT

Wednesday's Games

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 3 p.m.

Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Updated : 2021-05-05 23:20 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese, Japanese warships track Chinese frigate
Taiwanese, Japanese warships track Chinese frigate
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases from hotel, pilot clusters
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases from hotel, pilot clusters
Man with COVID flies back to Taiwan
Man with COVID flies back to Taiwan
Student to return to Taiwan after being bludgeoned with hammer in NYC
Student to return to Taiwan after being bludgeoned with hammer in NYC
Taipei mayor blurts out that COVID case works in Shin Kong Tower
Taipei mayor blurts out that COVID case works in Shin Kong Tower
Over 1,300 foreigners granted Taiwan Employment Gold Cards in 2020
Over 1,300 foreigners granted Taiwan Employment Gold Cards in 2020
Men in black hurl 1,000 roaches during Taipei police chief banquet
Men in black hurl 1,000 roaches during Taipei police chief banquet