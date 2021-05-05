All Times EDT

NHL

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10 x-Pittsburgh 54 35 16 3 73 187 152 20-4-2 15-12-1 7-3-0 x-Washington 52 33 14 5 71 181 155 15-7-3 18-7-2 6-3-1 x-Boston 52 31 14 7 69 156 127 16-6-3 15-8-4 7-2-1 x-N.Y. Islanders 53 31 16 6 68 148 122 20-3-3 11-13-3 4-4-2 N.Y. Rangers 53 26 21 6 58 170 145 14-10-3 12-11-3 5-5-0 Philadelphia 53 23 23 7 53 154 195 11-12-4 12-11-3 3-6-1 New Jersey 53 18 28 7 43 140 184 7-18-3 11-10-4 4-5-1 Buffalo 54 15 32 7 37 134 190 8-16-4 7-16-3 4-6-0

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10 x-Carolina 53 36 10 7 79 177 126 20-3-4 16-7-3 7-0-3 x-Florida 54 35 14 5 75 180 152 18-5-3 17-9-2 8-2-0 x-Tampa Bay 52 35 14 3 73 172 131 20-6-0 15-8-3 7-2-1 Nashville 53 29 22 2 60 146 149 16-10-0 13-12-2 6-3-1 Dallas 52 21 17 14 56 144 138 13-7-8 8-10-6 5-3-2 Chicago 53 22 25 6 50 151 178 12-11-3 10-14-3 2-7-1 Detroit 54 18 27 9 45 118 164 12-11-5 6-16-4 3-4-3 Columbus 53 16 25 12 44 126 176 9-8-8 7-17-4 1-5-4

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10 x-Vegas 51 36 13 2 74 173 116 19-4-2 17-9-0 8-2-0 x-Colorado 50 34 12 4 72 176 124 20-4-2 14-8-2 7-3-0 x-Minnesota 51 33 14 4 70 168 140 19-5-1 14-9-3 8-1-1 St. Louis 50 24 19 7 55 150 155 10-11-4 14-8-3 6-3-1 Arizona 53 22 25 6 50 141 166 12-11-4 10-14-2 3-6-1 Los Angeles 50 20 24 6 46 133 149 9-12-4 11-12-2 4-6-0 San Jose 52 20 26 6 46 142 181 10-11-3 10-15-3 2-6-2 Anaheim 53 16 30 7 39 117 169 6-18-4 10-12-3 3-7-0

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10 x-Toronto 52 33 13 6 72 174 136 16-7-3 17-6-3 5-2-3 x-Edmonton 51 32 17 2 66 167 135 15-10-0 17-7-2 7-3-0 Winnipeg 51 27 21 3 57 154 145 11-11-2 16-10-1 2-8-0 Montreal 51 24 18 9 57 148 147 13-11-2 11-7-7 5-5-0 Calgary 50 22 25 3 47 132 144 12-11-1 10-14-2 6-4-0 Ottawa 52 20 27 5 45 143 178 12-10-4 8-17-1 7-2-1 Vancouver 47 19 25 3 41 123 156 12-12-2 7-13-1 3-7-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Tuesday's Games

Carolina 6, Chicago 3

Buffalo 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, SO

Pittsburgh 7, Philadelphia 3

Edmonton 4, Vancouver 1

New Jersey 4, Boston 3, OT

Wednesday's Games

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 3 p.m.

Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.