All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|L10
|x-Pittsburgh
|54
|35
|16
|3
|73
|187
|152
|20-4-2
|15-12-1
|7-3-0
|x-Washington
|52
|33
|14
|5
|71
|181
|155
|15-7-3
|18-7-2
|6-3-1
|x-Boston
|52
|31
|14
|7
|69
|156
|127
|16-6-3
|15-8-4
|7-2-1
|x-N.Y. Islanders
|53
|31
|16
|6
|68
|148
|122
|20-3-3
|11-13-3
|4-4-2
|N.Y. Rangers
|53
|26
|21
|6
|58
|170
|145
|14-10-3
|12-11-3
|5-5-0
|Philadelphia
|53
|23
|23
|7
|53
|154
|195
|11-12-4
|12-11-3
|3-6-1
|New Jersey
|53
|18
|28
|7
|43
|140
|184
|7-18-3
|11-10-4
|4-5-1
|Buffalo
|54
|15
|32
|7
|37
|134
|190
|8-16-4
|7-16-3
|4-6-0
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|L10
|x-Carolina
|53
|36
|10
|7
|79
|177
|126
|20-3-4
|16-7-3
|7-0-3
|x-Florida
|54
|35
|14
|5
|75
|180
|152
|18-5-3
|17-9-2
|8-2-0
|x-Tampa Bay
|52
|35
|14
|3
|73
|172
|131
|20-6-0
|15-8-3
|7-2-1
|Nashville
|53
|29
|22
|2
|60
|146
|149
|16-10-0
|13-12-2
|6-3-1
|Dallas
|52
|21
|17
|14
|56
|144
|138
|13-7-8
|8-10-6
|5-3-2
|Chicago
|53
|22
|25
|6
|50
|151
|178
|12-11-3
|10-14-3
|2-7-1
|Detroit
|54
|18
|27
|9
|45
|118
|164
|12-11-5
|6-16-4
|3-4-3
|Columbus
|53
|16
|25
|12
|44
|126
|176
|9-8-8
|7-17-4
|1-5-4
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|L10
|x-Vegas
|51
|36
|13
|2
|74
|173
|116
|19-4-2
|17-9-0
|8-2-0
|x-Colorado
|50
|34
|12
|4
|72
|176
|124
|20-4-2
|14-8-2
|7-3-0
|x-Minnesota
|51
|33
|14
|4
|70
|168
|140
|19-5-1
|14-9-3
|8-1-1
|St. Louis
|50
|24
|19
|7
|55
|150
|155
|10-11-4
|14-8-3
|6-3-1
|Arizona
|53
|22
|25
|6
|50
|141
|166
|12-11-4
|10-14-2
|3-6-1
|Los Angeles
|50
|20
|24
|6
|46
|133
|149
|9-12-4
|11-12-2
|4-6-0
|San Jose
|52
|20
|26
|6
|46
|142
|181
|10-11-3
|10-15-3
|2-6-2
|Anaheim
|53
|16
|30
|7
|39
|117
|169
|6-18-4
|10-12-3
|3-7-0
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|L10
|x-Toronto
|52
|33
|13
|6
|72
|174
|136
|16-7-3
|17-6-3
|5-2-3
|x-Edmonton
|51
|32
|17
|2
|66
|167
|135
|15-10-0
|17-7-2
|7-3-0
|Winnipeg
|51
|27
|21
|3
|57
|154
|145
|11-11-2
|16-10-1
|2-8-0
|Montreal
|51
|24
|18
|9
|57
|148
|147
|13-11-2
|11-7-7
|5-5-0
|Calgary
|50
|22
|25
|3
|47
|132
|144
|12-11-1
|10-14-2
|6-4-0
|Ottawa
|52
|20
|27
|5
|45
|143
|178
|12-10-4
|8-17-1
|7-2-1
|Vancouver
|47
|19
|25
|3
|41
|123
|156
|12-12-2
|7-13-1
|3-7-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Carolina 6, Chicago 3
Buffalo 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, SO
Pittsburgh 7, Philadelphia 3
Edmonton 4, Vancouver 1
New Jersey 4, Boston 3, OT
Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 3 p.m.
Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.