|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|34
|25
|5
|4
|71
|24
|80
|Man United
|33
|19
|10
|4
|64
|35
|67
|Leicester
|34
|19
|6
|9
|61
|39
|63
|Chelsea
|34
|17
|10
|7
|53
|31
|61
|West Ham
|34
|17
|7
|10
|55
|44
|58
|Tottenham
|34
|16
|8
|10
|60
|38
|56
|Liverpool
|33
|15
|9
|9
|55
|39
|54
|Everton
|33
|15
|7
|11
|45
|42
|52
|Arsenal
|34
|14
|7
|13
|46
|37
|49
|Aston Villa
|33
|14
|6
|13
|48
|38
|48
|Leeds
|34
|14
|5
|15
|50
|52
|47
|Wolverhampton
|34
|11
|9
|14
|33
|46
|42
|Crystal Palace
|33
|10
|8
|15
|34
|56
|38
|Brighton
|34
|8
|13
|13
|35
|39
|37
|Southampton
|33
|10
|7
|16
|41
|59
|37
|Burnley
|34
|9
|9
|16
|31
|47
|36
|Newcastle
|34
|9
|9
|16
|36
|56
|36
|Fulham
|34
|5
|12
|17
|25
|45
|27
|West Brom
|34
|5
|11
|18
|31
|65
|26
|Sheffield United
|34
|5
|2
|27
|18
|60
|17
___
Southampton 1, Leicester 1
Crystal Palace 0, Man City 2
Brighton 2, Leeds 0
Chelsea 2, Fulham 0
Everton 1, Aston Villa 2
Newcastle 0, Arsenal 2
Man United vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m. ppd
Tottenham 4, Sheffield United 0
West Brom 1, Wolverhampton 1
Burnley 1, West Ham 2
Leicester vs. Newcastle, 3 p.m.
Leeds vs. Tottenham, 7:30 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
Man City vs. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m.
Liverpool vs. Southampton, 3:15 p.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Brighton, 7 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Man United, 9:05 a.m.
West Ham vs. Everton, 11:30 a.m.
Arsenal vs. West Brom, 2 p.m.
Fulham vs. Burnley, 3 p.m.
Southampton vs. Crystal Palace, 3 p.m.
Man United vs. Leicester, 1 p.m.
Chelsea vs. Arsenal, 3:15 p.m.
Aston Villa vs. Everton, 3 p.m.
Newcastle vs. Man City, 3 p.m.
Burnley vs. Leeds, 7:30 a.m.
Southampton vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.
Brighton vs. West Ham, 3 p.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Aston Villa, 7 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Wolverhampton, 9:05 a.m.
West Brom vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.
Everton vs. Sheffield United, 2 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Norwich
|45
|29
|9
|7
|73
|34
|96
|Watford
|45
|26
|10
|9
|61
|30
|88
|Brentford
|45
|23
|15
|7
|76
|41
|84
|Swansea
|45
|23
|11
|11
|56
|37
|80
|Bournemouth
|45
|22
|11
|12
|73
|44
|77
|Barnsley
|45
|23
|8
|14
|56
|48
|77
|Reading
|45
|19
|12
|14
|60
|52
|69
|Cardiff
|45
|18
|13
|14
|65
|48
|67
|QPR
|45
|18
|11
|16
|54
|54
|65
|Middlesbrough
|45
|18
|10
|17
|55
|50
|64
|Millwall
|45
|15
|17
|13
|46
|46
|62
|Luton Town
|45
|17
|11
|17
|40
|49
|62
|Preston
|45
|17
|7
|21
|47
|55
|58
|Stoke
|45
|14
|15
|16
|48
|52
|57
|Blackburn
|45
|14
|12
|19
|60
|52
|54
|Nottingham Forest
|45
|12
|16
|17
|36
|43
|52
|Coventry
|45
|13
|13
|19
|43
|60
|52
|Birmingham
|45
|13
|13
|19
|35
|56
|52
|Bristol City
|45
|15
|6
|24
|45
|65
|51
|Huddersfield
|45
|12
|12
|21
|48
|69
|48
|Derby
|45
|11
|10
|24
|33
|55
|43
|Rotherham
|45
|11
|8
|26
|43
|59
|41
|Sheffield Wednesday
|45
|12
|10
|23
|37
|58
|40
|Wycombe
|45
|10
|10
|25
|36
|69
|40
___
Brentford 1, Rotherham 0
Sheffield Wednesday 0, Nottingham Forest 0
Rotherham 1, Blackburn 1
Stoke 0, QPR 2
Swansea 2, Derby 1
Wycombe 1, Bournemouth 0
Preston 2, Barnsley 0
Norwich 4, Reading 1
Birmingham 0, Cardiff 4
Brentford 2, Watford 0
Huddersfield 1, Coventry 1
Luton Town 1, Middlesbrough 1
Millwall 4, Bristol City 1
Luton Town 0, Rotherham 0
Reading vs. Huddersfield, 7:30 a.m.
QPR vs. Luton Town, 7:30 a.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Preston, 7:30 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Wycombe, 7:30 a.m.
Derby vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 7:30 a.m.
Coventry vs. Millwall, 7:30 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Rotherham, 7:30 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Brentford, 7:30 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Stoke, 7:30 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Birmingham, 7:30 a.m.
Barnsley vs. Norwich, 7:30 a.m.
Watford vs. Swansea, 7:30 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Hull
|45
|27
|8
|10
|80
|37
|89
|Peterborough
|45
|25
|9
|11
|79
|45
|84
|Blackpool
|45
|22
|11
|12
|59
|37
|77
|Sunderland
|45
|20
|16
|9
|69
|41
|76
|Lincoln
|45
|22
|10
|13
|69
|50
|76
|Portsmouth
|45
|21
|9
|15
|65
|50
|72
|Oxford United
|45
|21
|8
|16
|73
|56
|71
|Charlton
|45
|19
|14
|12
|69
|56
|71
|Ipswich
|45
|18
|12
|15
|43
|45
|66
|Milton Keynes Dons
|45
|18
|11
|16
|64
|59
|65
|Gillingham
|45
|18
|10
|17
|62
|60
|64
|Doncaster
|45
|19
|7
|19
|62
|63
|64
|Accrington Stanley
|45
|17
|13
|15
|62
|68
|64
|Crewe
|45
|17
|12
|16
|53
|59
|63
|Fleetwood Town
|45
|16
|12
|17
|48
|43
|60
|Burton Albion
|45
|15
|12
|18
|61
|69
|57
|Shrewsbury
|45
|13
|15
|17
|48
|54
|54
|Plymouth
|45
|14
|11
|20
|53
|79
|53
|AFC Wimbledon
|45
|12
|14
|19
|54
|70
|50
|Wigan
|45
|13
|9
|23
|51
|73
|48
|Rochdale
|45
|10
|14
|21
|58
|78
|44
|Northampton
|45
|11
|11
|23
|40
|66
|44
|Swindon
|45
|12
|4
|29
|51
|86
|40
|Bristol Rovers
|45
|10
|8
|27
|40
|69
|38
___
Shrewsbury 0, Lincoln 1
Accrington Stanley 3, Portsmouth 3
Sunderland 0, Blackpool 1
Burton Albion 5, Fleetwood Town 2
Charlton 2, Crewe 2
AFC Wimbledon 3, Rochdale 3
Peterborough 2, Doncaster 2
Peterborough 3, Lincoln 3
Plymouth 1, Sunderland 3
Rochdale 1, Doncaster 2
Shrewsbury 2, Oxford United 3
Swindon 1, Ipswich 2
Northampton 0, Blackpool 3
Hull 3, Wigan 1
AFC Wimbledon 1, Portsmouth 3
Accrington Stanley 1, Charlton 1
Bristol Rovers 0, Crewe 1
Burton Albion 1, Gillingham 1
Fleetwood Town 1, Milton Keynes Dons 1
Shrewsbury 0, Ipswich 0
Blackpool 2, Doncaster 0
Charlton 3, Lincoln 1
Sunderland vs. Northampton, 7 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Accrington Stanley, 7 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Burton Albion, 7 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Rochdale, 7 a.m.
Lincoln vs. AFC Wimbledon, 7 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Fleetwood Town, 7 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Plymouth, 7 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Peterborough, 7 a.m.
Crewe vs. Shrewsbury, 7 a.m.
Charlton vs. Hull, 7 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Bristol Rovers, 7 a.m.
Wigan vs. Swindon, 7 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Cheltenham
|45
|23
|10
|12
|57
|38
|79
|Cambridge United
|45
|23
|8
|14
|70
|49
|77
|Bolton
|45
|22
|10
|13
|55
|49
|76
|Morecambe
|45
|22
|9
|14
|67
|58
|75
|Newport County
|45
|20
|12
|13
|56
|41
|72
|Tranmere
|45
|20
|12
|13
|55
|50
|72
|Forest Green
|45
|19
|13
|13
|56
|51
|70
|Exeter
|45
|18
|15
|12
|70
|49
|69
|Salford
|45
|18
|14
|13
|51
|34
|68
|Carlisle
|45
|18
|11
|16
|60
|51
|65
|Leyton Orient
|45
|17
|10
|18
|53
|52
|61
|Crawley Town
|45
|16
|13
|16
|55
|58
|61
|Port Vale
|45
|17
|9
|19
|57
|54
|60
|Bradford
|45
|16
|11
|18
|48
|51
|59
|Stevenage
|45
|13
|18
|14
|40
|41
|57
|Harrogate Town
|45
|16
|9
|20
|51
|57
|57
|Mansfield Town
|45
|12
|19
|14
|54
|55
|55
|Oldham
|45
|15
|9
|21
|72
|78
|54
|Walsall
|45
|11
|19
|15
|45
|53
|52
|Colchester
|45
|11
|17
|17
|44
|61
|50
|Barrow
|45
|13
|10
|22
|52
|58
|49
|Scunthorpe
|45
|13
|9
|23
|41
|63
|48
|Southend
|45
|10
|14
|21
|28
|57
|44
|Grimsby Town
|45
|10
|13
|22
|37
|66
|43
___
Newport County 4, Scunthorpe 0
Cheltenham 1, Carlisle 1
Bradford 0, Salford 1
Forest Green 0, Barrow 2
Exeter 3, Grimsby Town 2
Harrogate Town 5, Cambridge United 4
Leyton Orient 2, Carlisle 3
Mansfield Town 4, Oldham 1
Newport County 1, Cheltenham 0
Stevenage 3, Crawley Town 3
Walsall 0, Morecambe 2
Grimsby Town 1, Port Vale 0
Barrow 1, Southend 2
Bolton 1, Exeter 2
Bradford 0, Scunthorpe 0
Colchester 1, Salford 0
Forest Green 2, Tranmere 1
Southend vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.
Scunthorpe vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.
Salford vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.
Oldham vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.
Exeter vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Crawley Town vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.
Carlisle vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.