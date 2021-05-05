All Times EDT

NHL

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Pittsburgh 54 35 16 3 73 187 152 x-Washington 52 33 14 5 71 181 155 x-Boston 52 31 14 7 69 156 127 x-N.Y. Islanders 53 31 16 6 68 148 122 N.Y. Rangers 53 26 21 6 58 170 145 Philadelphia 53 23 23 7 53 154 195 New Jersey 53 18 28 7 43 140 184 Buffalo 54 15 32 7 37 134 190

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Carolina 53 36 10 7 79 177 126 x-Florida 54 35 14 5 75 180 152 x-Tampa Bay 52 35 14 3 73 172 131 Nashville 53 29 22 2 60 146 149 Dallas 52 21 17 14 56 144 138 Chicago 53 22 25 6 50 151 178 Detroit 54 18 27 9 45 118 164 Columbus 53 16 25 12 44 126 176

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Vegas 51 36 13 2 74 173 116 x-Colorado 50 34 12 4 72 176 124 x-Minnesota 51 33 14 4 70 168 140 St. Louis 50 24 19 7 55 150 155 Arizona 53 22 25 6 50 141 166 Los Angeles 50 20 24 6 46 133 149 San Jose 52 20 26 6 46 142 181 Anaheim 53 16 30 7 39 117 169

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Toronto 52 33 13 6 72 174 136 x-Edmonton 51 32 17 2 66 167 135 Winnipeg 51 27 21 3 57 154 145 Montreal 51 24 18 9 57 148 147 Calgary 50 22 25 3 47 132 144 Ottawa 52 20 27 5 45 143 178 Vancouver 47 19 25 3 41 123 156

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Tuesday's Games

Carolina 6, Chicago 3

Buffalo 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, SO

Pittsburgh 7, Philadelphia 3

Edmonton 4, Vancouver 1

New Jersey 4, Boston 3, OT

Wednesday's Games

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 3 p.m.

Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.