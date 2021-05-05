All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Pittsburgh
|54
|35
|16
|3
|73
|187
|152
|x-Washington
|52
|33
|14
|5
|71
|181
|155
|x-Boston
|52
|31
|14
|7
|69
|156
|127
|x-N.Y. Islanders
|53
|31
|16
|6
|68
|148
|122
|N.Y. Rangers
|53
|26
|21
|6
|58
|170
|145
|Philadelphia
|53
|23
|23
|7
|53
|154
|195
|New Jersey
|53
|18
|28
|7
|43
|140
|184
|Buffalo
|54
|15
|32
|7
|37
|134
|190
|x-Carolina
|53
|36
|10
|7
|79
|177
|126
|x-Florida
|54
|35
|14
|5
|75
|180
|152
|x-Tampa Bay
|52
|35
|14
|3
|73
|172
|131
|Nashville
|53
|29
|22
|2
|60
|146
|149
|Dallas
|52
|21
|17
|14
|56
|144
|138
|Chicago
|53
|22
|25
|6
|50
|151
|178
|Detroit
|54
|18
|27
|9
|45
|118
|164
|Columbus
|53
|16
|25
|12
|44
|126
|176
|x-Vegas
|51
|36
|13
|2
|74
|173
|116
|x-Colorado
|50
|34
|12
|4
|72
|176
|124
|x-Minnesota
|51
|33
|14
|4
|70
|168
|140
|St. Louis
|50
|24
|19
|7
|55
|150
|155
|Arizona
|53
|22
|25
|6
|50
|141
|166
|Los Angeles
|50
|20
|24
|6
|46
|133
|149
|San Jose
|52
|20
|26
|6
|46
|142
|181
|Anaheim
|53
|16
|30
|7
|39
|117
|169
|x-Toronto
|52
|33
|13
|6
|72
|174
|136
|x-Edmonton
|51
|32
|17
|2
|66
|167
|135
|Winnipeg
|51
|27
|21
|3
|57
|154
|145
|Montreal
|51
|24
|18
|9
|57
|148
|147
|Calgary
|50
|22
|25
|3
|47
|132
|144
|Ottawa
|52
|20
|27
|5
|45
|143
|178
|Vancouver
|47
|19
|25
|3
|41
|123
|156
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Carolina 6, Chicago 3
Buffalo 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, SO
Pittsburgh 7, Philadelphia 3
Edmonton 4, Vancouver 1
New Jersey 4, Boston 3, OT
Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 3 p.m.
Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.