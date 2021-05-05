Alexa
Baseball Glance

By Associated Press
2021/05/05 22:02
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 18 12 .600 _
New York 15 14 .517
Tampa Bay 16 15 .516
Toronto 14 14 .500 3
Baltimore 14 16 .467 4
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 16 12 .571 _
Kansas City 16 12 .571 _
Cleveland 15 13 .536 1
Minnesota 11 17 .393 5
Detroit 8 22 .267 9
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 19 12 .613 _
Seattle 17 14 .548 2
Houston 15 14 .517 3
Los Angeles 13 15 .464
Texas 14 17 .452 5

___

East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 15 15 .500 _
Washington 12 13 .480 ½
New York 11 12 .478 ½
Atlanta 13 16 .448
Miami 12 16 .429 2
Central Division
W L Pct GB
St. Louis 17 12 .586 _
Milwaukee 17 13 .567 ½
Chicago 14 16 .467
Cincinnati 13 15 .464
Pittsburgh 13 16 .448 4
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 18 12 .600 _
Los Angeles 17 14 .548
San Diego 17 14 .548
Arizona 15 14 .517
Colorado 11 19 .367 7

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Tuesday's Games

Chicago White Sox 9, Cincinnati 0

N.Y. Yankees 7, Houston 3

Boston 11, Detroit 7

Texas 6, Minnesota 3, 10 innings

Cleveland 7, Kansas City 3

Oakland 4, Toronto 1

Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Angels 3

Seattle 5, Baltimore 2

Wednesday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Houston (McCullers Jr. 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-1), 1:05 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 1-2) at Boston (Eovaldi 4-2), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 1-2) at Minnesota (Pineda 2-1), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 0-1) at Kansas City (Duffy 4-1), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Oakland (Fiers 0-1), 3:37 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Fleming 1-3) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-2), 9:38 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Tuesday's Games

Chicago Cubs 7, L.A. Dodgers 1, 7 innings, 1st game

San Francisco 12, Colorado 4, 7 innings, 1st game

Chicago White Sox 9, Cincinnati 0

Miami 9, Arizona 3

Atlanta 6, Washington 1

Philadelphia 6, Milwaukee 5

Chicago Cubs 4, L.A. Dodgers 3, 2nd game

Colorado 8, San Francisco 6, 7 innings, 2nd game

Pittsburgh 2, San Diego 1

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 5:15 p.m., 1st game

Arizona at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m., 2nd game

Thursday's Games

Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-0) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 2-2), 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 1-1) at St. Louis (Gant 2-2), 1:15 p.m.

Atlanta (Smyly 0-2) at Washington (Lester 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 3-2) at Miami (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Updated : 2021-05-05 23:19 GMT+08:00

