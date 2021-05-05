Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

A woman from Mali gives birth to 9 babies in Morocco

By BABA AHMED , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/05/05 21:58
A man stands in front of the Ain Borja private clinic in Casablanca, Morocco, Wednesday, May 5, 2021. A Malian woman has given birth to nine babies af...
People wait in front of the Ain Borja private clinic in Casablanca, Morocco, Wednesday, May 5, 2021. A Malian woman has given birth to nine babies aft...
A woman stands in front of the Ain Borja private clinic in Casablanca, Morocco, Wednesday, May 5, 2021. A Malian woman has given birth to nine babies ...

A man stands in front of the Ain Borja private clinic in Casablanca, Morocco, Wednesday, May 5, 2021. A Malian woman has given birth to nine babies af...

People wait in front of the Ain Borja private clinic in Casablanca, Morocco, Wednesday, May 5, 2021. A Malian woman has given birth to nine babies aft...

A woman stands in front of the Ain Borja private clinic in Casablanca, Morocco, Wednesday, May 5, 2021. A Malian woman has given birth to nine babies ...

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — A Malian woman has given birth to nine babies after only expecting seven, Mali’s Ministry of Health said Wednesday.

The 25-year-old Halima Cisse gave birth to the babies via Caesarean section on Tuesday in Morocco after being sent there for special care, the ministry announced.

“The newborns (five girls and four boys) and the mother are all doing well,” Mali’s health minister said in a statement.

Cisse had been expecting seven babies. Malian doctors, under government orders, sent Cisse to Morocco for the births because there wasn’t adequate equipment to deal with this extremely rare pregnancy.

The private Ain Borja clinic in Casablanca, where she was treated, confirmed she gave birth there.

Updated : 2021-05-05 23:19 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese, Japanese warships track Chinese frigate
Taiwanese, Japanese warships track Chinese frigate
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases from hotel, pilot clusters
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases from hotel, pilot clusters
Man with COVID flies back to Taiwan
Man with COVID flies back to Taiwan
Student to return to Taiwan after being bludgeoned with hammer in NYC
Student to return to Taiwan after being bludgeoned with hammer in NYC
Taipei mayor blurts out that COVID case works in Shin Kong Tower
Taipei mayor blurts out that COVID case works in Shin Kong Tower
Over 1,300 foreigners granted Taiwan Employment Gold Cards in 2020
Over 1,300 foreigners granted Taiwan Employment Gold Cards in 2020
Men in black hurl 1,000 roaches during Taipei police chief banquet
Men in black hurl 1,000 roaches during Taipei police chief banquet