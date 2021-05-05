Alexa
American League Glance

By Associated Press
2021/05/05 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 18 12 .600 _
New York 15 14 .517
Tampa Bay 16 15 .516
Toronto 14 14 .500 3
Baltimore 14 16 .467 4
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 16 12 .571 _
Kansas City 16 12 .571 _
Cleveland 15 13 .536 1
Minnesota 11 17 .393 5
Detroit 8 22 .267 9
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 19 12 .613 _
Seattle 17 14 .548 2
Houston 15 14 .517 3
Los Angeles 13 15 .464
Texas 14 17 .452 5

___

Tuesday's Games

Chicago White Sox 9, Cincinnati 0

N.Y. Yankees 7, Houston 3

Boston 11, Detroit 7

Texas 6, Minnesota 3, 10 innings

Cleveland 7, Kansas City 3

Oakland 4, Toronto 1

Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Angels 3

Seattle 5, Baltimore 2

Wednesday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Houston (McCullers Jr. 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-1), 1:05 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 1-2) at Boston (Eovaldi 4-2), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 1-2) at Minnesota (Pineda 2-1), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 0-1) at Kansas City (Duffy 4-1), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Oakland (Fiers 0-1), 3:37 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Fleming 1-3) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-2), 9:38 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

