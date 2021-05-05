Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Four people killed when plane crashes into Mississippi home

By Associated Press
2021/05/05 20:14
Four people killed when plane crashes into Mississippi home

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Four people were killed when a small plane crashed into a home in Mississippi late Tuesday night, police said.

Authorities in Hattiesburg were called to the scene of the civilian plane crash just before 11:30 p.m., Hattiesburg Police Public Information Officer Ryan Moore said.

Police initially said two people died; later Wednesday morning, they raised the toll to four. Authorities did not immediately identify the victims or say whether they were on the plane or in the home.

The Federal Aviation Administration was called to investigate the cause of the crash. Meanwhile, police said anyone who finds de, police said.

Hattiesburg is about 90 miles (145 kilometers) southeast of Jackson.

Updated : 2021-05-05 21:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese, Japanese warships track Chinese frigate
Taiwanese, Japanese warships track Chinese frigate
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases from hotel, pilot clusters
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases from hotel, pilot clusters
Man with COVID flies back to Taiwan
Man with COVID flies back to Taiwan
Taipei mayor blurts out that COVID case works in Shin Kong Tower
Taipei mayor blurts out that COVID case works in Shin Kong Tower
Student to return to Taiwan after being bludgeoned with hammer in NYC
Student to return to Taiwan after being bludgeoned with hammer in NYC
Over 1,300 foreigners granted Taiwan Employment Gold Cards in 2020
Over 1,300 foreigners granted Taiwan Employment Gold Cards in 2020
Men in black hurl 1,000 roaches during Taipei police chief banquet
Men in black hurl 1,000 roaches during Taipei police chief banquet