Beach in eastern Taiwan to reopen in June

Shan Yuan Beach, located at Dulan Bay, is the only swimming beach in Taitung

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/05 21:05
Shan Yuan Beach

Shan Yuan Beach (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Shan Yuan Beach in Beinan Township, Taitung County will reopen at the end of June after the county government finishes repairs to the boardwalks and improves the surrounding environment, CNA reported.

The county government has planned to hold the “Hot Air Balloon” and “Most Beautiful Starry Skies” concerts on the beach, as well as other activities, to promote its reopening this summer, the county’s tourism department said.

As the boardwalk and facilities around the beach have been damaged, the county government is embarking on a project of general repair, as well as installing washing areas, restrooms, and parking lots.

Urging the public not to swim at the beach before the project is completed, the county government said that after the beach reopens, a swimming area will be marked out and there will be managers and certified lifeguards stationed.

Shan Yuan Beach, located at the southern edge of Dulan Bay, is the only swimming beach in Taitung, with a wide-open flat beach of soft, delicate sand. The beach was inaugurated in 1987 and was once hailed as the Taitung version of Kenting’s South Bay.

The county government rented the beach out to a hotel operator on a build-operate-transfer (BOT) agreement in 2004, but due to environmental issues stemming from the BOT project, the beach has been closed since 2016.
Shan Yuan Beach
Beinan
Dulan Bay
Taitung

