Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

EU plans tightening foreign investment with eye on China

By Associated Press
2021/05/05 19:03
European Commission Vice Presidents Margrethe Vestager, center, Valdis Dombrovskis, left, and EU Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton parti...
European Commission Vice Presidents Margrethe Vestager, right, and Valdis Dombrovskis participate in a media conference on the proposal for a Regulati...
European Commission Vice President Margrethe Vestager speaks during a media conference on the proposal for a Regulation to address distortions caused ...

European Commission Vice Presidents Margrethe Vestager, center, Valdis Dombrovskis, left, and EU Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton parti...

European Commission Vice Presidents Margrethe Vestager, right, and Valdis Dombrovskis participate in a media conference on the proposal for a Regulati...

European Commission Vice President Margrethe Vestager speaks during a media conference on the proposal for a Regulation to address distortions caused ...

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is planning to tighten the foreign investment rules in the bloc to make sure that local producers and industries are no longer undercut by non-EU investors that have faced slacker rules up to now.

The plans announced Wednesday will surely affect China, which has invested heavily in Europe despite relying on types of state aid no longer available to EU firms.

Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton says that with the proposal, the EU is “closing a gap in our rule book to make sure that all companies compete on an equal footing.”

Battered by the COVID-19 pandemic, the EU economy has taken an unprecedented hit and also laid bare dependencies on strategic products in sensitive sectors, from energy to heath, in which it wants to become far more autonomous.

The goal is to “build Europe a stronger and more resilient economy,” EU Vice President Margrethe Vestager said.

Updated : 2021-05-05 20:16 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese, Japanese warships track Chinese frigate
Taiwanese, Japanese warships track Chinese frigate
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases from hotel, pilot clusters
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases from hotel, pilot clusters
Man with COVID flies back to Taiwan
Man with COVID flies back to Taiwan
Taipei mayor blurts out that COVID case works in Shin Kong Tower
Taipei mayor blurts out that COVID case works in Shin Kong Tower
Over 1,300 foreigners granted Taiwan Employment Gold Cards in 2020
Over 1,300 foreigners granted Taiwan Employment Gold Cards in 2020
Student to return to Taiwan after being bludgeoned with hammer in NYC
Student to return to Taiwan after being bludgeoned with hammer in NYC
Men in black hurl 1,000 roaches during Taipei police chief banquet
Men in black hurl 1,000 roaches during Taipei police chief banquet