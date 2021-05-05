LINE message app to recruit 100 digital creatives for new Taiwan offices

A facial recognition system and Mega Brown on the first floor of LINE's new Taiwan offices A facial recognition system and Mega Brown on the first floor of LINE's new Taiwan offices (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Communications app LINE presented its new Taiwan offices Wednesday (May 5), while announcing it would recruit up to 100 “digital creatives” for a total of more than 1,000 staff at the new location.

LINE, owned by South Korea’s Naver and Japan’s SoftBank, counts 21 million users in Taiwan and 200 million worldwide.

The Taipei office in the Neihu District was LINE’s first to use facial recognition when allowing employees to enter and leave, CNA reported. At about 10,000 square meters spread over seven floors, the office was also the company’s largest outside of Japan. Many of its spaces were flexible and varied, with 40 meeting rooms of varying sizes to choose from.

The group’s online financial venture, LINE Bank, shared some of the spaces, according to the CNA report. On May 22, the company will host the third LINE Taiwan Development Recruiters Day, which should lead to the recruitment of up to 100 experts by the end of the year.