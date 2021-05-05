Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

India's foreign minister out of G-7 meeting over COVID risk

By Associated Press
2021/05/05 17:04
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, attends a press conference with India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar following a bilateral mee...
United States' Secretary of State Antony Blinken, center top, participates in a trilateral meeting with the foreign ministers of Japan Toshimitsu Mote...

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, attends a press conference with India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar following a bilateral mee...

United States' Secretary of State Antony Blinken, center top, participates in a trilateral meeting with the foreign ministers of Japan Toshimitsu Mote...

LONDON (AP) — India’s foreign minister has pulled out of in-person meetings at a Group of Seven gathering in London because of possible exposure to the coronavirus.

Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar tweeted that he was “made aware yesterday evening of exposure to possible Covid positive cases. As a measure of abundant caution and also out of consideration for others, I decided to conduct my engagements in the virtual mode.”

Britain’s Foreign Office, which organized the meeting, did not immediately confirm whether any delegates had tested positive.

Diplomats from the G-7 group of wealthy nations are meeting in London for their first face-to-face gathering in two years. Delegates have been observing social distancing and are separated by transparent screens in meetings, and delegates are tested daily for the virus.

India is not a G-7 member but was invited along with South Korea, Australia and South Africa as a guest for the second day of the meeting on Wednesday.

The guest nations' delegations did not attend the conference on Tuesday, though Jaishankar has held a meeting in London with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The Foreign Office said it regretted that Jaishankar could not attend the meeting in person, “but this is exactly why we have put in place strict COVID protocols and daily testing.”

India is experiencing a vast outbreak of COVID-19, with 382,315 new confirmed cases and 3,780 reported deaths in the last 24 hours, in what is widely believed to be an undercount.

The second day of the two-day G-7 meeting on Wednesday is due to focus on attempts to bolster open societies and make coronavirus vaccines available around the world.

Updated : 2021-05-05 18:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese, Japanese warships track Chinese frigate
Taiwanese, Japanese warships track Chinese frigate
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases from hotel, pilot clusters
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases from hotel, pilot clusters
Man with COVID flies back to Taiwan
Man with COVID flies back to Taiwan
Taipei mayor blurts out that COVID case works in Shin Kong Tower
Taipei mayor blurts out that COVID case works in Shin Kong Tower
Over 1,300 foreigners granted Taiwan Employment Gold Cards in 2020
Over 1,300 foreigners granted Taiwan Employment Gold Cards in 2020
Chinese man crosses Taiwan Strait in Taobao-bought boat for 'freedom'
Chinese man crosses Taiwan Strait in Taobao-bought boat for 'freedom'
Men in black hurl 1,000 roaches during Taipei police chief banquet
Men in black hurl 1,000 roaches during Taipei police chief banquet