Chinese diplomat denounces US aggression, calls for cross-strait unification in conflicting tweets

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Chinese consul general in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, took to Twitter on Monday (May 3) to castigate the U.S. for what he termed its aggression, right before calling for changes to the cross-strait status quo in the next tweet.

Sandwiched between one post denying China’s human rights abuse in Xinjiang and another decrying police brutality in the U.S., Li Yang (李楊), consul general of China in Rio de Janeiro, tweeted, “Be honest! Who is more aggressive, China or the United States?!”

Just 25 minutes later, the diplomat followed up with another post:

The status quo in Taiwan straight must be changed! Because China must be unified, and China will be unified! — Li Yang (@CGChinaLiYang) May 3, 2021

“Do you see the irony of posting those tweets back to back?” replied Canadian journalist Michael Armstrong below.

Li, an emerging Chinese ‘wolf warrior’ diplomat who frequently retweets his colleagues Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) and Hua Chunying (華春瑩), had an earlier brush with notoriety in March when he gave Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a dressing down: