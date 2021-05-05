Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

South Korea reportedly asks client of Taiwan's TSMC for auto chips

Washington also pressing TSMC to boost chip production for US automakers

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/05 16:45
(TSMC photo)

(TSMC photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — South Korea's trade ministry reportedly sent a letter to four semiconductor companies in late April to request an increase in auto chip supply, including Dutch manufacturer NXP, a long-time collaborator of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC).

According to News1 Korea, the South Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy has confirmed that a collaboration request was sent to NXP on April 30 in the name of trade minister Sung Yun-mo. Although details of the letter were not disclosed, an industry source said the ministry had asked the company to boost chip production to meet the needs of domestic automakers.

The report said the global semiconductor shortage has caused serious disruptions in South Korea's auto production. Local automotive manufacturers, such as Hyundai and Kia, were forced to suspend production a few times already this year due to this issue.

Although the letter was not directly addressed to TSMC, the Taiwanese company occupies over half of the global foundry market and supplies most of NXP's microcontroller units (MCU).

In March, a delegation from South Korea visited Taiwanese Economics Minister Wang Mei-hua (王美花) to request assistance to help out automotive semiconductors feeling the crunch. In response, TSMC agreed that it would increase production capacity in South Korea and prioritize clients in the automotive sector.

Similarly, the U.S. has also turned to TSMC for help to provide capacity for its automakers. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said Wednesday (May 5) that Washington has been pushing the Taiwanese firm to prioritize auto chip production in the U.S.
TSMC
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.
Taiwan semiconductors
South Korea
auto chip shortage
auto chips
automakers
NXP
chip shortage

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan stock market index plunges below 17,000 mark
Taiwan stock market index plunges below 17,000 mark
2021/05/04 15:49
Taiwan’s MediaTek poised to be global smartphone chip leader in 2021
Taiwan’s MediaTek poised to be global smartphone chip leader in 2021
2021/05/04 12:51
TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
2021/05/03 14:31
Taiwan chipmaker UMC to spend $3.6 billion to expand capacity
Taiwan chipmaker UMC to spend $3.6 billion to expand capacity
2021/04/29 12:00
Taiwan's TSMC featured among Time’s '100 Most Influential Companies'
Taiwan's TSMC featured among Time’s '100 Most Influential Companies'
2021/04/29 11:36

Updated : 2021-05-05 17:13 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese, Japanese warships track Chinese frigate
Taiwanese, Japanese warships track Chinese frigate
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases from hotel, pilot clusters
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases from hotel, pilot clusters
Man with COVID flies back to Taiwan
Man with COVID flies back to Taiwan
Taipei mayor blurts out that COVID case works in Shin Kong Tower
Taipei mayor blurts out that COVID case works in Shin Kong Tower
Over 1,300 foreigners granted Taiwan Employment Gold Cards in 2020
Over 1,300 foreigners granted Taiwan Employment Gold Cards in 2020
Chinese man crosses Taiwan Strait in Taobao-bought boat for 'freedom'
Chinese man crosses Taiwan Strait in Taobao-bought boat for 'freedom'
Men in black hurl 1,000 roaches during Taipei police chief banquet
Men in black hurl 1,000 roaches during Taipei police chief banquet