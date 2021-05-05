Alexa
Taiwan fighter jet overshoots runway during landing

Two-man crew unharmed after landing mishap

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/05 15:15
An IDF fighter jet at Penghu's Makung Airport 

An IDF fighter jet at Penghu's Makung Airport  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An Indigenous Defense Fighter (IDF) jet overshot the runway at Makung Airport in Penghu County, forcing the closure of the airport for one hour, but its two-man crew is unharmed, reports said Wednesday (May 5).

A twin-seat IDF was approaching the airport at 12:39 p.m. Wednesday but failed to come to a complete halt until it reached the northern end of the runway, Liberty Times reported.

The Air Force immediately sent a team to investigate the incident. The two crew members did not need any assistance and were unharmed, reports said.

Makung Airport was closed for one hour, forcing the cancellation of five flights and affecting eight others. Flights were resumed at 1:31 p.m., according to the Liberty Times.

There is no report about the cause of the mishap as of yet, though strong winds and earlier technical problems during the jet’s flight were listed as possibilities. Frequent incursions into the nation's air defense identification zone by Chinese aircraft over the past year have put extra strain on Taiwanese pilots and fighter jets, Liberty Times reported.

IDFs have been stationed on Penghu, halfway the Taiwan Strait between Taiwan and China, to respond to almost daily incursions by Chinese military aircraft into the country’s ADIZ.
