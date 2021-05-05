Alexa
Baseball Glance

By Associated Press
2021/05/05 13:27
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
x-Tampa Bay 21 12 .636 _
z-New York 18 14 .563
Boston 16 18 .471
y-Toronto 15 18 .455 6
Baltimore 12 22 .353
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Minnesota 20 11 .645 _
z-Cleveland 18 13 .581 2
Detroit 14 16 .467
y-Chicago 14 17 .452 6
Kansas City 12 22 .353
West Division
W L Pct GB
z-Houston 19 14 .576 _
Seattle 18 17 .514 2
Texas 15 16 .484 3
Los Angeles 15 18 .455 4
x-Oakland 15 20 .429 5

___

East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 18 14 .563 _
x-Atlanta 17 16 .515
New York 16 17 .485
Washington 14 18 .438 4
z-Miami 9 23 .281 9
Central Division
W L Pct GB
z-St. Louis 20 13 .606 _
x-Chicago 18 12 .600 ½
y-Milwaukee 19 16 .543 2
Pittsburgh 15 15 .500
y-Cincinnati 14 19 .424 6
West Division
W L Pct GB
x-Los Angeles 22 13 .629 _
Arizona 20 13 .606 1
z-San Diego 18 16 .529
Colorado 15 19 .441
San Francisco 14 19 .424 7

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Friday's Games

Detroit 4, Kansas City 3

Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 0

Cleveland 2, Seattle 1

N.Y. Yankees 6, Minnesota 3

Oakland 14, Pittsburgh 1

Boston 6, Chicago White Sox 1

Toronto 1, Texas 0, 12 innings

Saturday's Games

Minnesota 7, N.Y. Yankees 3

Cleveland 5, Seattle 4

Kansas City 15, Detroit 3

Baltimore 3, Tampa Bay 0

Pittsburgh 6, Oakland 4

Houston 14, L.A. Angels 2

Boston 15, Chicago White Sox 2

Texas 8, Toronto 5

Sunday's Games

Seattle 10, Cleveland 0

Detroit 5, Kansas City 2, 10 innings

Pittsburgh 5, Oakland 3, 13 innings

Boston 9, Chicago White Sox 2

Texas 10, Toronto 2

N.Y. Yankees 4, Minnesota 1, 8 innings

Houston 10, L.A. Angels 4

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, ppd.

Monday's Games

Chicago White Sox 9, Cleveland 1

N.Y. Yankees 7, Seattle 3

Baltimore 4, Boston 1

Minnesota 8, Toronto 0

Tampa Bay 12, Arizona 1

Houston 6, Kansas City 4

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Friday's Games

Chicago Cubs 4, St. Louis 0

Philadelphia 4, Washington 2

Atlanta 7, Miami 2

Oakland 14, Pittsburgh 1

Milwaukee 3, N.Y. Mets 1

San Francisco 12, Cincinnati 11, 11 innings

Arizona 10, Colorado 9

L.A. Dodgers 4, San Diego 3

Saturday's Games

Chicago Cubs 6, St. Louis 5

Atlanta 9, Miami 2

Cincinnati 9, San Francisco 2

Pittsburgh 6, Oakland 4

Washington 10, Philadelphia 8

Arizona 9, Colorado 2

Milwaukee 4, N.Y. Mets 3, 18 innings

L.A. Dodgers 7, San Diego 6

Sunday's Games

Atlanta 3, Miami 1, 10 innings

Milwaukee 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Philadelphia 7, Washington 1

Pittsburgh 5, Oakland 3, 13 innings

Colorado 8, Arizona 7

San Francisco 6, Cincinnati 5

San Diego 8, L.A. Dodgers 5

Chicago Cubs 13, St. Louis 5

Monday's Games

Cincinnati 12, San Francisco 4

Tampa Bay 12, Arizona 1

St. Louis 6, Philadelphia 0

Milwaukee 5, Washington 3

Miami 6, Chicago Cubs 5

San Diego 4, N.Y. Mets 0

L.A. Dodgers 5, Atlanta 3

Updated : 2021-05-05 15:41 GMT+08:00

