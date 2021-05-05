Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Tampa Bay
|21
|12
|.636
|_
|z-New York
|18
|14
|.563
|2½
|Boston
|16
|18
|.471
|5½
|y-Toronto
|15
|18
|.455
|6
|Baltimore
|12
|22
|.353
|9½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Minnesota
|20
|11
|.645
|_
|z-Cleveland
|18
|13
|.581
|2
|Detroit
|14
|16
|.467
|5½
|y-Chicago
|14
|17
|.452
|6
|Kansas City
|12
|22
|.353
|9½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Houston
|19
|14
|.576
|_
|Seattle
|18
|17
|.514
|2
|Texas
|15
|16
|.484
|3
|Los Angeles
|15
|18
|.455
|4
|x-Oakland
|15
|20
|.429
|5
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|18
|14
|.563
|_
|x-Atlanta
|17
|16
|.515
|1½
|New York
|16
|17
|.485
|2½
|Washington
|14
|18
|.438
|4
|z-Miami
|9
|23
|.281
|9
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-St. Louis
|20
|13
|.606
|_
|x-Chicago
|18
|12
|.600
|½
|y-Milwaukee
|19
|16
|.543
|2
|Pittsburgh
|15
|15
|.500
|3½
|y-Cincinnati
|14
|19
|.424
|6
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Los Angeles
|22
|13
|.629
|_
|Arizona
|20
|13
|.606
|1
|z-San Diego
|18
|16
|.529
|3½
|Colorado
|15
|19
|.441
|6½
|San Francisco
|14
|19
|.424
|7
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Detroit 4, Kansas City 3
Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 0
Cleveland 2, Seattle 1
N.Y. Yankees 6, Minnesota 3
Oakland 14, Pittsburgh 1
Boston 6, Chicago White Sox 1
Toronto 1, Texas 0, 12 innings
Minnesota 7, N.Y. Yankees 3
Cleveland 5, Seattle 4
Kansas City 15, Detroit 3
Baltimore 3, Tampa Bay 0
Pittsburgh 6, Oakland 4
Houston 14, L.A. Angels 2
Boston 15, Chicago White Sox 2
Texas 8, Toronto 5
Seattle 10, Cleveland 0
Detroit 5, Kansas City 2, 10 innings
Pittsburgh 5, Oakland 3, 13 innings
Boston 9, Chicago White Sox 2
Texas 10, Toronto 2
N.Y. Yankees 4, Minnesota 1, 8 innings
Houston 10, L.A. Angels 4
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, ppd.
Chicago White Sox 9, Cleveland 1
N.Y. Yankees 7, Seattle 3
Baltimore 4, Boston 1
Minnesota 8, Toronto 0
Tampa Bay 12, Arizona 1
Houston 6, Kansas City 4
___
Chicago Cubs 4, St. Louis 0
Philadelphia 4, Washington 2
Atlanta 7, Miami 2
Oakland 14, Pittsburgh 1
Milwaukee 3, N.Y. Mets 1
San Francisco 12, Cincinnati 11, 11 innings
Arizona 10, Colorado 9
L.A. Dodgers 4, San Diego 3
Chicago Cubs 6, St. Louis 5
Atlanta 9, Miami 2
Cincinnati 9, San Francisco 2
Pittsburgh 6, Oakland 4
Washington 10, Philadelphia 8
Arizona 9, Colorado 2
Milwaukee 4, N.Y. Mets 3, 18 innings
L.A. Dodgers 7, San Diego 6
Atlanta 3, Miami 1, 10 innings
Milwaukee 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Philadelphia 7, Washington 1
Pittsburgh 5, Oakland 3, 13 innings
Colorado 8, Arizona 7
San Francisco 6, Cincinnati 5
San Diego 8, L.A. Dodgers 5
Chicago Cubs 13, St. Louis 5
Cincinnati 12, San Francisco 4
Tampa Bay 12, Arizona 1
St. Louis 6, Philadelphia 0
Milwaukee 5, Washington 3
Miami 6, Chicago Cubs 5
San Diego 4, N.Y. Mets 0
L.A. Dodgers 5, Atlanta 3