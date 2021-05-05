Alexa
Taiwan considers airlifting citizens and COVID patient out of India

Gravely ill Taiwan representative staff member to be flown out by insurance company: MOFA

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/05 14:06
Indians waiting for coronavirus vaccination in Mumbai. 

Indians waiting for coronavirus vaccination in Mumbai.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Wednesday (May 5) it was in talks with travel agencies about airlifting Taiwanese citizens out of India as well as considering flying a representative office staff member infected with coronavirus (COVID-19) to an unspecified regional country.

India has been thrust into the global spotlight as it faces a shortage of oxygen amidst a surge in new coronavirus cases.

Responding to questions from lawmakers, Deputy Foreign Minister Tien Chung-kwang (田中光) said MOFA is considering the possibility of organizing a charter flight home for Taiwanese who want to leave India.

In a separate development, he confirmed that an insurance company aircraft would fly a representative staff member who had been infected with the virus to a safe country in the region for medical treatment. Lawmakers said six staff members are listed as coronavirus patients, CNA reported.

Overall, 20 Taiwanese in India have been infected, Tien said, with 15 already recovered. One Taiwanese citizen has passed away, while two are in serious condition and two others have been moved into quarantine, he said.

The deputy minister pointed out that Taiwanese residents in India can also book flights from Japanese airlines to fly out of the country, adding that 20 have already done so.
coronavirus
COVID-19
pandemic
India
MOFA
Tien Chung-kwang
Airlift

Updated : 2021-05-05 15:41 GMT+08:00

