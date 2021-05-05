Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home

4ARTechnologies - Market Leader in Art Security and Digitization Develops the World's First Secure NFT for Physical and Digital Artworks

By 4ARTechnologies, Media OutReach
2021/05/05 14:00

ZUG, SWITZERLAND - Newsaktuell - 5 May 2021 - 4ARTechnologies, the market leader in art security and digitization announces the next sensation: "We give art creators and collectors the exclusive opportunity to create the world's only secure NFT with our technology." - CEO Niko Kipouros.


4ARTechnologies - Market Leader in Art Security and Digitization Develops the World's First Secure NFT for Physical and Digital Artworks

CryptoPunk 4ARTechnologies​. 4ARTechnologies - Market Leader in Art Security and Digitization Develops the World's First Secure NFT for Physical and Digital Artworks ​

We are witnessing the next chapter in art history with NFTs- Beeple sold a digital work for nearly USD 70 million. Cryptopunks, initially generated for free, are now worth millions.

Experienced art & technology specialist 4ARTechnologies is now expanding its patented all-in-one solution for the highly complex NFT landscape. The technology has already brought a revolution for security, efficiency and transparency to the global art industry since 2019 and already accompanies challenging projects with leading institutions such as Munich RE, Ergo Insurance, AON and hasenkamp.

With the new expansion, the company offers the safest and easiest entry into the world of NFTs for any of the more than 25 million creating art players worldwide to swiftly position themselves in the new market and thereby profit in the long term.

Among the new unique features for the art market are: the innovative creation and securing of an NFT at the touch of a button, managing and presenting one's own art collection in a dedicated virtual showroom for unparalleled and secure marketing and connecting popular blockchain protocols such as Ethereum and Tezos.


About 4ARTechnologies

With the goal of protecting the cultural heritage of art for future generations and bringing the global art market into the digital age, 4ARTechnologies is setting a new digital standard for the art world. The company combines the blockchain with its patented technology and offers all art world participants more transparency, security and efficiency.

https://www.4art-technologies.com/services



#4ARTechnologies

Updated : 2021-05-05 14:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese, Japanese warships track Chinese frigate
Taiwanese, Japanese warships track Chinese frigate
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases from hotel, pilot clusters
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases from hotel, pilot clusters
Man with COVID flies back to Taiwan
Man with COVID flies back to Taiwan
Taipei mayor blurts out that COVID case works in Shin Kong Tower
Taipei mayor blurts out that COVID case works in Shin Kong Tower
Over 1,300 foreigners granted Taiwan Employment Gold Cards in 2020
Over 1,300 foreigners granted Taiwan Employment Gold Cards in 2020
Chinese man crosses Taiwan Strait in Taobao-bought boat for 'freedom'
Chinese man crosses Taiwan Strait in Taobao-bought boat for 'freedom'
Men in black hurl 1,000 roaches during Taipei police chief banquet
Men in black hurl 1,000 roaches during Taipei police chief banquet