Cruz Azul advances in Champions League 4-1 over Toronto

By Associated Press
2021/05/05 12:19
Walter Montoya of Mexico's Cruz Azul, right, and Jacob Shaffelburg of Canada's Toronto FC fight for the ball during CONCACAF Champions League quarterf...
Jose Martinez of Mexico's Cruz Azul, left, challenges Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty of Canada's Toronto FC during a CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal s...
Justin Morrow of Canada's Toronto FC, left, and Adrian Aldrete of Mexico's Cruz Azul fight for the ball during a CONCACAF Champions League quarterfina...
Jonathan Osorio of Canada's Toronto FC, front, and Roberto Alvarado of Mexico's Cruz Azul compete for the ball during CONCACAF Champions League quarte...
Richie Laryea of Canada's Toronto FC, front, and Walter Montoya of Mexico's Cruz Azul compete for the ball during CONCACAF Champions League quarterfin...

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Bryan Angulo scored in the second leg Tuesday night and Cruz Azul advanced to the CONCACAF Champions League semifinals with a 4-1 aggregate victory over Toronto FC.

Angulo scored twice in the opening leg of the quarterfinal last Tuesday in Tampa, Florida, where Toronto is based because of coronavirus restrictions with Canada.

Angulo scored for the Liga MX team in the 27th minute of the second leg at Azteca Stadium.

Cruz Azul has gone undefeated in 16 straight league matches and sits atop the Liga MX standings. The team has won seven overall CCL titles.

Toronto was among five Major League Soccer teams in the quarterfinals of the tournament for club teams in CONCACAF, the confederation for the North America, Central America, and the Caribbean region.

Cruz Azul advances to play the winner of the quarterfinal between the Columbus Crew and Monterrey.

Earlier Tuesday night, Philadelphia won its quarterfinal against Atlanta United 4-1 on aggregate. The Union will face the winner of the quarterfinal between Club America and the Portland Timbers.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-05-05 14:11 GMT+08:00

