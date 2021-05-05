COVID-positive pilot took fight attendant to Taipei bar, dined with Starlux pilot

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday (May 4) stated that a pilot had taken a flight attendant to a bar and dined with another pilot in Taipei while infected with COVID-19.

During a press conference, Health and Welfare Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced the public venues a China Airlines pilot had recently visited while potentially infectious. Chen said that case No. 1,153 is a male Taiwanese pilot in his 30s, while case No. 1,154 is a female flight attendant in her 20s; both work for China Airlines.

Based on the CECC's preliminary investigation, Chen said that in the early hours of April 29, the pilot visited a sports bar called Homies Soft Bar (飛鏢運動酒吧) at No. 13, Alley 2, Lane 250, Section 5, Nanjing East Road in Taipei's Songshan District. From 6:30 to 8 p.m. that evening, the pilot dined at a restaurant called Haizhen Private Kitchen (海真私房菜民生店) at 15, Alley 7, Lane 130, Section 3, Minsheng East Road, also in Songshan District.



Entrance to Homies Soft Bar. (CNA photo)

According to the CECC, after the flight attendant completed her quarantine in the Novotel hotel and tested negative for the virus, the pilot picked her up from the hotel and took her to Homies Soft Bar early on April 29. He reportedly invited her to dinner as well, but because she was identified as a contact of a confirmed case and told to enter a quarantine center later that day, she was unable to join him.

Instead, the pilot chose to dine at Haizhen Private Kitchen with a Starlux Airlines pilot, according to the CECC. That same day, Starlux Airlines confirmed that its pilot had indeed eaten at the same table as the China Airlines pilot that evening but emphasized that he did not go on any flights or enter any company offices after the meal.

Starlux Airlines says the pilot has entered home isolation. All of his flights have been canceled, and the airline said that he will not fly again until his quarantine has ended and he has tested negative for the virus.



Entrance to Haizhen Private Kitchen. (CNA photo)

After news broke of the men's movements, Haizhen Private Kitchen announced it was closing down on Tuesday to carry out disinfection. Homies Soft Bar that day posted on Instagram that it is cooperating with the health authorities and will temporarily close for three to five days for disinfection.

Chen advised those who have recently visited these establishments to commence self-health monitoring for the next 14 days. If they experience suspected symptoms of the coronavirus, they are advised to wear a mask and seek medical treatment immediately.