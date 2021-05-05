Alexa
Pro-Taiwan Washington official discourages US from promising military assistance to nation

Kurt Campbell says there are 'significant downsides' to US clarifying its Taiwan policy

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/05 13:36
U.S. policy coordinator for the Indo-PacificKurt Campbell

U.S. policy coordinator for the Indo-PacificKurt Campbell (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. policy coordinator for the Indo-Pacific Kurt Campbell has suggested the U.S. hold off on making a clear statement on whether it will defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese attack, saying there were "significant downsides" to such a move.

Campbell on Tuesday (May 4) said during a discussion hosted by the Financial Times that it was right to be concerned about the situation in the Taiwan Strait, where China has ramped up military aggression near and around Taiwan’s borders.

He said he believed both Washington and Beijing agree maintaining a status quo over the East Asian nation is in their best interests, Reuters reported.

However, Campbell said, "I believe that there are some significant downsides to the kind of what is called strategic clarity..." He mentioned that a conflict between the U.S. and China over Taiwan will most likely cover multiple regions.

"I think it would broaden quickly and it would fundamentally trash the global economy in ways that I don't think anyone can predict," he said, adding that the best way to maintain peace and stability is to “send a consolidated message to China that combined diplomacy and U.S. defense innovation.”

The policy coordinator noted that actual short- and medium-term risks will be from "accidents and inadvertence," given the proximity of U.S. and Chinese forces. It is important to build confidence between Washington and Beijing and ensure communications in moments of crisis, he said.

Campbell concluded by saying confidence-building measures currently in place resemble the checks and safeguards implemented during the Cold War, adding that China has been reluctant to use them.
Updated : 2021-05-05 14:10 GMT+08:00

