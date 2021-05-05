Taiwan issues red travel advisory for India

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Travelers are advised not to visit India after the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) issued a red travel advisory for the country on Tuesday (May 4).

In a press release, MOFA said it has raised the travel advisory for India to the highest level of its four-tier warning system due to its worsening pandemic situation there. More than 19 million people in the South Asian country have contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic began, and it is experiencing a severe shortage of beds and oxygen, the ministry noted.

While advising against visiting India, MOFA encouraged Taiwanese in the country to leave as soon as possible. Those in need of assistance can call the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center (TECC) in India at (+91) 9810-502-610 or the ministry itself at (+886) 800-085-095.

MOFA also pointed out that five employees at the TECC have tested positive for COVID and are currently undergoing quarantine. The office has been disinfected, and the other 12 employees have been asked to work remotely until May 14.

According to the TECC, more than 20 Taiwanese in India have been diagnosed with COVID-19, including one who died on May 1. There are still around 500 Taiwanese in the country, including 100 businessmen and 400 students.