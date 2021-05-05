Hield's 18 points, 11 rebounds help Kings top Thunder 103-99

Sacramento Kings forward Maurice Harkless, right, knocks the ball away from Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (7) in front of teammate cente... Sacramento Kings forward Maurice Harkless, right, knocks the ball away from Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (7) in front of teammate center Damian Jones (15) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley, center, shoots between Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes, left, and forward Maurice Harkless (8) in ... Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley, center, shoots between Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes, left, and forward Maurice Harkless (8) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III, center, reaches for a rebound with Oklahoma City Thunder center Moses Brown, left, and forward Darius Bazl... Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III, center, reaches for a rebound with Oklahoma City Thunder center Moses Brown, left, and forward Darius Bazley (7) in the second 117half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort (5) passes in front of Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) in the first half of an NBA basketball game... Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort (5) passes in front of Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) shoots over Oklahoma City Thunder guard Theo Maledon (11) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday,... Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) shoots over Oklahoma City Thunder guard Theo Maledon (11) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Buddy Hield had 18 points and 11 rebounds to help the Sacramento Kings beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 103-99 on Tuesday night for their third straight win.

It was the seventh double-double of Hield’s five-year career. He made just 5 of 16 shots, but he fell one rebound short of his career high.

Terence Davis scored 18 points and Delon Wright had 13 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for the Kings, who have won six of nine and still hope to qualify for the play-in tournament by reaching the No. 10 spot in the Western Conference standings. Sacramento began the night four games behind San Antonio for 10th place. The Kings have seven games remaining.

Darius Bazley had 24 points and 11 rebounds for the Thunder, who have lost four straight and 21 of 23. Gabriel Deck scored 16 points and Moses Brown had 17 rebounds.

The Kings led 56-46 at the half, then extended their advantage to 17 early in the third quarter. Sacramento led 81-69 heading into the fourth before Oklahoma City began chipping away.

Bazley scored and was fouled with just over a minute to play, and his free throw cut Sacramento's lead to 100-99.

Wright's reverse layup with 18 seconds to play put the Kings up by three. Oklahoma City's Isaiah Roby had a 3-pointer rattle in and out, and the Kings rebounded.

Sacramento's Richaun Holmes was fouled. He missed the first and made the second free throw with 4.3 seconds remaining to put the game out of reach.

TIP-INS

Kings: Guard De’Aaron Fox, the team’s leading scorer with 25.2 points per game, missed his sixth straight game because of health and safety protocols. ... Guard Tyrese Haliburton sat out with a left knee injury.

Thunder: Forward Aleksej Pokusevski sat out with a bruised knee. ... Oklahoma City has started allowing staff and their families to attend games and will do so for the final two home games next week. The Thunder have not allowed regular fans this season, but they have allowed a small number of player guests. ... Shot 24% in the first quarter.

UP NEXT

Kings: Visit the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.

Thunder: Visit the Golden State Warriors on Thursday.

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CliffBruntAP.

