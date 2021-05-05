Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Philippines approves emergency use of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

  151
By REUTERS
2021/05/05 14:30
Vial of COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna.

Vial of COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna. (AP photo)

The Philippines' food and drug agency approved on Wednesday (May 5) the emergency use of U.S. drugmaker Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine in the Southeast Asian nation.

The known and potential benefits of Moderna outweighed the known and potential risks, Food and Drug Administration chief Rolando Enrique Domingo said during an online forum, adding it would be administered to individuals aged 18 and above.

The Philippines expects this month the delivery of 194,000 doses of Moderna's vaccine, the seventh to be approved for emergency use in the country.
Moderna
coronavirus vaccine
coronavirus vaccines
COVID-19 vaccine
Philippines
pandemic

RELATED ARTICLES

Apartment rental demand surges as expats move to Taiwan in midst of COVID-19: Agency
Apartment rental demand surges as expats move to Taiwan in midst of COVID-19: Agency
2021/05/04 14:07
Man with COVID flies back to Taiwan
Man with COVID flies back to Taiwan
2021/05/04 11:09
Philippines foreign minister issues expletive-laced tweet over China sea dispute
Philippines foreign minister issues expletive-laced tweet over China sea dispute
2021/05/03 20:30
Taiwan to bar all foreign arrivals from India
Taiwan to bar all foreign arrivals from India
2021/05/03 17:24
Elementary school in New Taipei cancels event over COVID concerns
Elementary school in New Taipei cancels event over COVID concerns
2021/05/03 16:15

Updated : 2021-05-05 15:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese, Japanese warships track Chinese frigate
Taiwanese, Japanese warships track Chinese frigate
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases from hotel, pilot clusters
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases from hotel, pilot clusters
Man with COVID flies back to Taiwan
Man with COVID flies back to Taiwan
Taipei mayor blurts out that COVID case works in Shin Kong Tower
Taipei mayor blurts out that COVID case works in Shin Kong Tower
Over 1,300 foreigners granted Taiwan Employment Gold Cards in 2020
Over 1,300 foreigners granted Taiwan Employment Gold Cards in 2020
Chinese man crosses Taiwan Strait in Taobao-bought boat for 'freedom'
Chinese man crosses Taiwan Strait in Taobao-bought boat for 'freedom'
Men in black hurl 1,000 roaches during Taipei police chief banquet
Men in black hurl 1,000 roaches during Taipei police chief banquet