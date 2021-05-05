Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

US Commerce Dept. pressing Taiwan to supply more chips to US automakers

By REUTERS
2021/05/05 12:00
TSMC logo.(Facebook photo)

TSMC logo.(Facebook photo)

The US Commerce Department is pressing Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and other Taiwanese firms to prioritize the needs of American automakers to ease chip shortages in the near term, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said.

Raimondo told a Council of the Americas event that longer-term, increased investment is needed to produce more semi-conductors in the United States and other critical supply chains need re-shoring, including to allied countries.

"We're working hard to see if we can get the Taiwanese and TSMC, which is a big company there, to, you know, prioritize the needs of our auto companies since there are so many American jobs on the line," Raimondo said in response to a question from a General Motors executive.

"As I said, there's not a day goes by that we don't push on that," she said, adding the medium- and long-term solution would be "simply making more chips in America."

TSMC said that addressing the shortage remained its top priority.

"TSMC has been working with all parties to alleviate the automotive chip supply shortage, we understand it is a shared concern of the worldwide automotive industry," it said in a statement to Reuters on Wednesday.

TSMC CEO C.C. Wei said last month the company had worked with its customers since January to reallocate more capacity to support the auto industry, but the shortage had worsened due to a snowstorm in Texas and a fab manufacturing disruption in Japan.

Wei expected the chip shortage for its auto clients to be greatly reduced from the next quarter.

The Commerce Department is planning a high-level meeting with automakers set to take place next week on the chip shortage issue, said officials briefed on the matter. A Commerce Department spokesman declined to comment.

United Auto Workers Legislative Director Josh Nassar said in written testimony for a U.S. House hearing on Wednesday that the chips shortage has resulted in the layoffs of "tens of thousands of workers ... Clearly, we need to bolster domestic production of automotive-quality semiconductors."

Last week, Ford Motor Co warned the chips shortage may slash second-quarter production by half, cost it about $2.5 billion and about 1.1 million units of lost production in 2021.

GM said on Friday it would extend production halts at several North American factories because of the shortage.

On April 12, Biden convened semiconductor and auto industry executives to discuss solutions to the chip crisis. He backs $50 billion to support U.S. chip manufacturing and research.
US Commerce Department
TSMC
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.
Taiwan semiconductors
automakers

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan stock market index plunges below 17,000 mark
Taiwan stock market index plunges below 17,000 mark
2021/05/04 15:49
Taiwan’s MediaTek poised to be global smartphone chip leader in 2021
Taiwan’s MediaTek poised to be global smartphone chip leader in 2021
2021/05/04 12:51
TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
2021/05/03 14:31
Taiwan chipmaker UMC to spend $3.6 billion to expand capacity
Taiwan chipmaker UMC to spend $3.6 billion to expand capacity
2021/04/29 12:00
Taiwan's TSMC featured among Time’s '100 Most Influential Companies'
Taiwan's TSMC featured among Time’s '100 Most Influential Companies'
2021/04/29 11:36

Updated : 2021-05-05 12:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese, Japanese warships track Chinese frigate
Taiwanese, Japanese warships track Chinese frigate
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases from hotel, pilot clusters
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases from hotel, pilot clusters
Man with COVID flies back to Taiwan
Man with COVID flies back to Taiwan
Taipei mayor blurts out that COVID case works in Shin Kong Tower
Taipei mayor blurts out that COVID case works in Shin Kong Tower
Over 1,300 foreigners granted Taiwan Employment Gold Cards in 2020
Over 1,300 foreigners granted Taiwan Employment Gold Cards in 2020
Chinese man crosses Taiwan Strait in Taobao-bought boat for 'freedom'
Chinese man crosses Taiwan Strait in Taobao-bought boat for 'freedom'
Men in black hurl 1,000 roaches during Taipei police chief banquet
Men in black hurl 1,000 roaches during Taipei police chief banquet