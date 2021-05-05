Alexa
NC State adds Virginia's Morsell, Providence's Gantt

By Associated Press
2021/05/05 08:17
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State has added transfers Casey Morsell and Greg Gantt to its roster.

The team announced Tuesday that both players would join the Wolfpack and play next season. Each transfer played two seasons at his previous school.

The 6-foot-8, 220-pound Gantt averaged 4.0 points and 3.1 rebounds last season for Providence, mostly as a reserve.

The 6-3, 196-pound Morsell averaged 4.4 points off the bench for Virginia.

In a statement, coach Kevin Keatts said both players fit the Wolfpack's system well. He said Gantt is a strong player in transition with the ability to defend multiple positions, while Morsell could develop into a solid scorer and defender.

___

Updated : 2021-05-05 09:35 GMT+08:00

