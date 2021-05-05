Alexa
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/05/05 05:48
Stocks are closing lower on Wall Street Tuesday, dragged down by big technology companies like Apple and Microsoft.

The declines marked the sixth-straight losing day for technology stocks. Investors continue to focus on corporate earnings and gauge the economic recovery’s progress. Earnings and most economic indicators have been signaling a steady recovery, but investors remain concerned about the lingering threat from COVID-19, inflation and other factors that could crimp progress.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 28 points, or 0.7%, to 4,164.66.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 19.80, or 0.1%, to 34,133.03.

The Nasdaq fell 261.61 points, or 1.9%, to 13,633.50.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 29.17 points, or 1.3% to 2,248.29.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 16.51 points, or 0.4%.

The Dow is up 258.18 points, or 0.8%.

The Nasdaq is down 329.18 points, or 2.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 18.16 points, or 0.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 408.59 points, or 10.9%.

The Dow is up 3,526.55 points, or 11.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 745.22 points, or 5.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 273.43 points, or 13.9%.

