Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Gartner, Arconic rise; SolarEdge, Maxar fall

By Associated Press
2021/05/05 04:22
Gartner, Arconic rise; SolarEdge, Maxar fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Mosaic Co. down 70 cents to $34.33.

The fertilizer maker warned that sales could be constrained because of low inventory.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc., down $41.49 to $218.57.

The solar energy technology company reported weak first-quarter profit.

Service Corp. International, up $3.40 to $56.71.

The funeral home and cemetery operator reported strong first-quarter profit and revenue.

Gartner Inc., up $28.08 to $225.49.

The IT services company blew away analysts' first-quarter profit forecasts.

Arconic Corp., up $5.64 to $35.

The maker of aluminum products for the aerospace, automotive and architecture industries beat Wall Street's first-quarter forecasts.

Maxar Technologies Inc., down $10.15 to $29.08.

The satellite company's first-quarter loss was far larger than Wall Street expected.

Freshpet Inc., down $8.60 to $175.40.

The fresh pet food maker reported disappointing first-quarter earnings.

CVS Health Corp., up $3.43 to $81.12.

The pharmacy chain reported solid first-quarter financial results and gave an encouraging profit forecast.

Updated : 2021-05-05 06:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese, Japanese warships track Chinese frigate
Taiwanese, Japanese warships track Chinese frigate
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases from hotel, pilot clusters
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases from hotel, pilot clusters
TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
Taipei mayor blurts out that COVID case works in Shin Kong Tower
Taipei mayor blurts out that COVID case works in Shin Kong Tower
Over 1,300 foreigners granted Taiwan Employment Gold Cards in 2020
Over 1,300 foreigners granted Taiwan Employment Gold Cards in 2020
Man with COVID flies back to Taiwan
Man with COVID flies back to Taiwan
Chinese man crosses Taiwan Strait in Taobao-bought boat for 'freedom'
Chinese man crosses Taiwan Strait in Taobao-bought boat for 'freedom'
Taiwan's CECC releases commuter histories of recent COVID cases
Taiwan's CECC releases commuter histories of recent COVID cases