Smiling Jimmy Carter seen in photo from Biden visit

By Associated Press
2021/05/05 04:10
In this April 30, 2021, photo released by The White House, former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter pose for a photo with P...
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk with former first lady Rosalynn Carter as they leave the home of former President Jimmy Carter duri...
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter looks on as President Joe Biden leaves the home of former President Jimmy Carter during a trip to mark Biden’s 100th...

PLAINS, Ga. (AP) — The public has gotten a glimpse inside President Joe Biden's visit last week with Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter.

The White House released a photo of a smiling Jimmy Carter sitting in a chair and holding the hand of first lady Jill Biden while the president kneels beside a seated Rosalynn Carter. The image was taken last Thursday as the 96-year-old former president and his wife hosted the Bidens at their home in Plains, Georgia.

The private meeting brought together the oldest sitting president and the longest-lived former president in history. Jimmy Carter didn't appear outside his home with Biden afterward. Instead, it was Rosalynn Carter who stood in the doorway, supported by her walker, as the Bidens departed.

Biden's stop in Plains was part of a swing through Georgia to mark his first 100 days in office. Biden said of Carter: “We sat and talked about the old days.”

Updated : 2021-05-05 06:33 GMT+08:00

Taiwanese, Japanese warships track Chinese frigate
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases from hotel, pilot clusters
TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
Taipei mayor blurts out that COVID case works in Shin Kong Tower
Over 1,300 foreigners granted Taiwan Employment Gold Cards in 2020
Man with COVID flies back to Taiwan
Chinese man crosses Taiwan Strait in Taobao-bought boat for 'freedom'
Taiwan's CECC releases commuter histories of recent COVID cases
