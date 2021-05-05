Alexa
Police say British woman found dead in Pakistani Lahore city

By Associated Press
2021/05/05 03:53
LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — A British woman of Pakistani origin has been found dead after being shot at a home in the eastern city of Lahore, police said Tuesday.

Police detained two Pakistani men for questioning to determine whether they had any involvement in the killing of Mahira Zulfiquar, who is about 25.

According to local media reports, police suspect the woman was killed after she refused to marry a man. Zulfiquar arrived in Pakistan two months ago to attend a wedding and was staying at a rented home with her friend.

Pakistan's English-language newspaper Dawn reported that Zulifquar had bullet wounds and signs of torture on her body. Police registered a case on a complaint from Zulifquar's friend Mohammad Nazeer, who alleged a man wanted to marry her and threatened her with “dire consequences.”

Authorities say Pakistan's foreign ministry was also in touch with the police over the matter.

Updated : 2021-05-05 06:33 GMT+08:00

