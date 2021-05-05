Alexa
'Equality': Beal, Westbrook, Wizards make statement in photo

By Associated Press
2021/05/05 02:45
Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, left, high-fives teammate Russell Westbrook after Beal was fouled in the first half of an NBA basketball game, ...

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal, Russell Westbrook and the rest of the Washington Wizards wore black T-shirts with one word in white capital letters on each -- “accountability,” “equality” or “justice” -- for their annual team photo.

“It’s definitely a statement piece for us,” Beal, who is second in the NBA in scoring average this season, said in a video posted Tuesday by the Wizards on Twitter.

“This is us just kind of choosing a few words that we kind of live by and we kind of hold ourselves to as men and as teammates,” Beal added.

His shirt said “Justice.” Westbrook’s said “Accountability.”

“I think it’s amazing how we are, as a team, doing something a little different ... having shirts that actually have some substantial meaning behind it,” said Westbrook, who leads the league in assists and is assured of averaging a triple-double over the course of an entire season for the fourth time in his career.

Washington has made a late-season surge to get itself in position to earn a play-in berth.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-05-05 05:01 GMT+08:00

