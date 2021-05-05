Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Former top-ranked doubles player Barbora Strycova retires

By Associated Press
2021/05/05 02:28
FILE - In this file photo taken on Tuesday July 9, 2019, Czech Republic's Barbora Strycova celebrates winning a women's quarterfinal match against Bri...
FILE - In this Tuesday July 9, 2019 file photo, Czech Republic's Barbora Strycova celebrates winning a women's quarterfinal match against Britain's Jo...

FILE - In this file photo taken on Tuesday July 9, 2019, Czech Republic's Barbora Strycova celebrates winning a women's quarterfinal match against Bri...

FILE - In this Tuesday July 9, 2019 file photo, Czech Republic's Barbora Strycova celebrates winning a women's quarterfinal match against Britain's Jo...

PRAGUE (AP) — Barbora Strycova, a former top-ranked doubles player and Wimbledon singles semifinalist, announced her retirement on Tuesday.

“Until now, tennis was the only world I knew,” Strycova said in a statement. “I have always had enormous love for this amazing sport. Even though all the pain, tears, renunciation and sweat, all the great moment(s) and victories were worth it.”

The 35-year-old Czech player previously announced her pregnancy. She is due in September and doesn't plan to return after giving birth.

“I never planned to end my career during a pandemic,” she said. “However, some moments in life just can’t be planned and I am super excited for my next life role as a mom.”

Strycova won two WTA singles titles and 31 in doubles.

She was at her best at Wimbledon in 2019, when she won the women’s doubles with Hsieh Su-wei to become No. 1 and reached the singles semifinals, losing to Serena Williams. Her career-high in singles was No. 16.

In 2016, she teamed up with Lucie Safarova to win the bronze medal at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-05-05 05:01 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese, Japanese warships track Chinese frigate
Taiwanese, Japanese warships track Chinese frigate
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases from hotel, pilot clusters
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases from hotel, pilot clusters
TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
Taipei mayor blurts out that COVID case works in Shin Kong Tower
Taipei mayor blurts out that COVID case works in Shin Kong Tower
Over 1,300 foreigners granted Taiwan Employment Gold Cards in 2020
Over 1,300 foreigners granted Taiwan Employment Gold Cards in 2020
Man with COVID flies back to Taiwan
Man with COVID flies back to Taiwan
Chinese man crosses Taiwan Strait in Taobao-bought boat for 'freedom'
Chinese man crosses Taiwan Strait in Taobao-bought boat for 'freedom'
Taiwan's CECC releases commuter histories of recent COVID cases
Taiwan's CECC releases commuter histories of recent COVID cases