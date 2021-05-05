Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NFL draft ratings nearly even compared to 2 years ago

By Associated Press
2021/05/05 01:58
NFL draft ratings nearly even compared to 2 years ago

CLEVELAND (AP) — NFL draft ratings were flat compared to 2019, but it was still enough to make it the third- most-watched draft on record.

The April 29-May 1 draft in Cleveland averaged 6.1 million viewers on television and digital sources according to the NFL and Nielsen. That is nearly even compared to the 2019 draft, which was held in Nashville with an average of 6.2 million.

Last year's draft remains the most watched, averaging 8.3 million.

The digital average of 261,000 is up 36% compared to two years ago (192,000).

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-05-05 05:00 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese, Japanese warships track Chinese frigate
Taiwanese, Japanese warships track Chinese frigate
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases from hotel, pilot clusters
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases from hotel, pilot clusters
TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
Taipei mayor blurts out that COVID case works in Shin Kong Tower
Taipei mayor blurts out that COVID case works in Shin Kong Tower
Over 1,300 foreigners granted Taiwan Employment Gold Cards in 2020
Over 1,300 foreigners granted Taiwan Employment Gold Cards in 2020
Man with COVID flies back to Taiwan
Man with COVID flies back to Taiwan
Chinese man crosses Taiwan Strait in Taobao-bought boat for 'freedom'
Chinese man crosses Taiwan Strait in Taobao-bought boat for 'freedom'
Taiwan's CECC releases commuter histories of recent COVID cases
Taiwan's CECC releases commuter histories of recent COVID cases