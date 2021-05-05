Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Customs: Woman hid cocaine in shoes at Atlanta airport

By Associated Press
2021/05/05 02:03
Customs: Woman hid cocaine in shoes at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia woman was caught trying to smuggle $40,000 worth of cocaine in multiple pairs of shoes through the Atlanta airport, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Customs officers stopped the 21-year-old on Sunday after she arrived on a flight from Jamaica, the agency said in a statement Monday. Her bags were inspected, and seven pairs of shoes were found to have a powdery white substance concealed in their bottoms.

The substance tested positive for cocaine, according to the agency. About 3 pounds (1.3 kilograms) of the drug were recovered.

“Smugglers go through great lengths to conceal drugs from our officers,” Paula Rivera, the agency’s Atlanta port director, said in the statement. “Narcotics interdiction remains a priority CBP enforcement mission, one that we take very seriously.”

The officers turned the unidentified woman over to Clayton County Police Department for state prosecution.

Customs and Border Protection says it seizes an average of nearly 3,700 pounds (1,700 kilograms) of drugs daily.

Updated : 2021-05-05 03:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese, Japanese warships track Chinese frigate
Taiwanese, Japanese warships track Chinese frigate
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases from hotel, pilot clusters
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases from hotel, pilot clusters
TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
Taipei mayor blurts out that COVID case works in Shin Kong Tower
Taipei mayor blurts out that COVID case works in Shin Kong Tower
Over 1,300 foreigners granted Taiwan Employment Gold Cards in 2020
Over 1,300 foreigners granted Taiwan Employment Gold Cards in 2020
Man with COVID flies back to Taiwan
Man with COVID flies back to Taiwan
Chinese man crosses Taiwan Strait in Taobao-bought boat for 'freedom'
Chinese man crosses Taiwan Strait in Taobao-bought boat for 'freedom'
Taiwan's CECC releases commuter histories of recent COVID cases
Taiwan's CECC releases commuter histories of recent COVID cases