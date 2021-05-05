Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Italy to vaccinate its athletes for Tokyo Olympics

By Associated Press
2021/05/05 00:40
Elena Bertocchi and Chiara Pellacani of Italy perform a dive during the women's synchronized 3-meter springboard finals at the FINA Diving World Cup S...
From left, silver medalists Melissa Citrini Beaulieu and Jennifer Abel of Canada, gold medalists Chang Yani, and Chen Yiwen, left, of China and bronze...

Elena Bertocchi and Chiara Pellacani of Italy perform a dive during the women's synchronized 3-meter springboard finals at the FINA Diving World Cup S...

From left, silver medalists Melissa Citrini Beaulieu and Jennifer Abel of Canada, gold medalists Chang Yani, and Chen Yiwen, left, of China and bronze...

ROME (AP) — The Italian Olympic Committee is making arrangements to vaccinate its entire team for the Tokyo Games.

About two-thirds of the Italians qualified for the games have already been vaccinated against COVID-19 because they are affiliated with the military. The remaining athletes, as well as coaches and staff members — and even athletes still attempting to qualify — will begin receiving vaccines on Friday, CONI said.

As of Tuesday, 237 Italians had qualified for the Olympics, which open on July 23.

Australia also recently announced plans to vaccinate its Olympians.

Athletes traveling to Japan for the Tokyo Olympics will be required to stay within a “bubble” consisting of the official accommodation, venues and training areas and will be tested for the coronavirus before and during their stay, but there is no requirement to be vaccinated ahead of competition.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-05-05 01:59 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese, Japanese warships track Chinese frigate
Taiwanese, Japanese warships track Chinese frigate
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases from hotel, pilot clusters
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases from hotel, pilot clusters
TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
Taipei mayor blurts out that COVID case works in Shin Kong Tower
Taipei mayor blurts out that COVID case works in Shin Kong Tower
Over 1,300 foreigners granted Taiwan Employment Gold Cards in 2020
Over 1,300 foreigners granted Taiwan Employment Gold Cards in 2020
Chinese man crosses Taiwan Strait in Taobao-bought boat for 'freedom'
Chinese man crosses Taiwan Strait in Taobao-bought boat for 'freedom'
Man with COVID flies back to Taiwan
Man with COVID flies back to Taiwan
Taiwan's CECC releases commuter histories of recent COVID cases
Taiwan's CECC releases commuter histories of recent COVID cases