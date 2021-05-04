Alexa
NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

By Associated Press
2021/05/04 22:09
Through Tuesday, May 4, 2021

Player Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S Pct
Connor McDavid Edmonton 50 31 60 91 26 18 9 0 10 180 17.2
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 50 24 49 73 32 20 10 1 6 146 16.4
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 46 20 45 65 24 35 8 0 2 202 9.9
Mitchell Marner Toronto 52 18 46 64 21 18 0 0 4 150 12.0
Brad Marchand Boston 49 27 36 63 25 46 3 4 5 131 20.6
Auston Matthews Toronto 48 39 24 63 21 10 10 0 12 206 18.9
Patrick Kane Chicago 52 15 47 62 -3 14 3 0 3 177 8.5
Jonathan Huberdeau Florida 54 19 40 59 10 26 5 0 1 118 16.1
Mark Stone Vegas 50 21 38 59 25 26 6 1 8 89 23.6
Mikko Rantanen Colorado 46 29 30 59 27 30 8 0 7 160 18.1
Artemi Panarin N.Y. Rangers 42 17 41 58 14 6 5 0 1 106 16.0
Sidney Crosby Pittsburgh 52 21 36 57 6 24 5 1 5 152 13.8
Aleksander Barkov Florida 48 26 30 56 11 14 7 1 6 172 15.1
Mark Scheifele Winnipeg 51 19 36 55 -10 12 4 0 4 113 16.8
Sebastian Aho Carolina 52 24 31 55 18 30 7 3 7 136 17.6
Jake Guentzel Pittsburgh 53 22 31 53 5 28 5 0 7 134 16.4
Nicklas Backstrom Washington 52 15 37 52 1 14 5 0 0 86 17.4
Max Pacioretty Vegas 48 24 27 51 20 14 6 0 6 174 13.8
David Perron St. Louis 50 15 35 50 2 20 5 0 2 132 11.4
Gabriel Landeskog Colorado 48 19 30 49 12 32 9 0 8 134 14.2

Updated : 2021-05-05 00:28 GMT+08:00

