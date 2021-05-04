American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|17
|12
|.586
|_
|Toronto
|14
|13
|.519
|2
|Tampa Bay
|15
|15
|.500
|2½
|New York
|14
|14
|.500
|2½
|Baltimore
|14
|15
|.483
|3
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Kansas City
|16
|11
|.593
|_
|Chicago
|15
|12
|.556
|1
|Cleveland
|14
|13
|.519
|2
|Minnesota
|11
|16
|.407
|5
|Detroit
|8
|21
|.276
|9
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|18
|12
|.600
|_
|Houston
|15
|13
|.536
|2
|Seattle
|16
|14
|.533
|2
|Los Angeles
|13
|14
|.481
|3½
|Texas
|13
|17
|.433
|5
___
Minnesota 6, Texas 5
Cleveland 8, Kansas City 6
Oakland 5, Toronto 4
Baltimore 5, Seattle 3
Tampa Bay 7, L.A. Angels 3
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Toronto at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-1) at Cincinnati (Gray 0-2), 12:35 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 3-0) at Seattle (Kikuchi 1-1), 3:40 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 0-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 1-3) at Boston (Pérez 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Yang 0-0) at Minnesota (Pineda 2-1), 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 3-2) at Kansas City (Singer 1-3), 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 1-3) at L.A. Angels (Cobb 1-1), 9:38 p.m.
Toronto (Ray 1-1) at Oakland (Bassitt 2-2), 9:40 p.m.
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 1:10 p.m.
Texas at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.