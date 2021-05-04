Alexa
NHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/05/04 22:00
All Times EDT

NHL East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Washington 52 33 14 5 71 181 155
x-Pittsburgh 53 34 16 3 71 180 149
x-Boston 51 31 14 6 68 153 123
x-N.Y. Islanders 52 31 16 5 67 145 118
N.Y. Rangers 53 26 21 6 58 170 145
Philadelphia 52 23 22 7 53 151 188
New Jersey 52 17 28 7 41 136 181
Buffalo 53 14 32 7 35 130 187
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Carolina 52 35 10 7 77 171 123
x-Florida 54 35 14 5 75 180 152
x-Tampa Bay 52 35 14 3 73 172 131
Nashville 53 29 22 2 60 146 149
Dallas 52 21 17 14 56 144 138
Chicago 52 22 24 6 50 148 172
Detroit 54 18 27 9 45 118 164
Columbus 53 16 25 12 44 126 176
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Vegas 51 36 13 2 74 173 116
x-Colorado 50 34 12 4 72 176 124
x-Minnesota 51 33 14 4 70 168 140
St. Louis 50 24 19 7 55 150 155
Arizona 53 22 25 6 50 141 166
Los Angeles 50 20 24 6 46 133 149
San Jose 52 20 26 6 46 142 181
Anaheim 53 16 30 7 39 117 169
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Toronto 52 33 13 6 72 174 136
x-Edmonton 50 31 17 2 64 163 134
Winnipeg 51 27 21 3 57 154 145
Montreal 51 24 18 9 57 148 147
Calgary 50 22 25 3 47 132 144
Ottawa 52 20 27 5 45 143 178
Vancouver 46 19 24 3 41 122 152

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Monday's Games

Boston 3, New Jersey 0

Buffalo 4, N.Y. Islanders 2

Carolina 5, Chicago 2

Nashville 4, Columbus 3, OT

Montreal 3, Toronto 2, OT

Florida 5, Dallas 4, OT

St. Louis 3, Anaheim 1

Minnesota 6, Vegas 5

Edmonton 5, Vancouver 3

Los Angeles 3, Arizona 2

Colorado 5, San Jose 4, OT

Ottawa 2, Winnipeg 1

Washington 6, N.Y. Rangers 3

Philadelphia 7, Pittsburgh 2

Tuesday's Games

Boston at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Carolina, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Updated : 2021-05-05 00:27 GMT+08:00

