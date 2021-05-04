All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Washington
|52
|33
|14
|5
|71
|181
|155
|x-Pittsburgh
|53
|34
|16
|3
|71
|180
|149
|x-Boston
|51
|31
|14
|6
|68
|153
|123
|x-N.Y. Islanders
|52
|31
|16
|5
|67
|145
|118
|N.Y. Rangers
|53
|26
|21
|6
|58
|170
|145
|Philadelphia
|52
|23
|22
|7
|53
|151
|188
|New Jersey
|52
|17
|28
|7
|41
|136
|181
|Buffalo
|53
|14
|32
|7
|35
|130
|187
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Carolina
|52
|35
|10
|7
|77
|171
|123
|x-Florida
|54
|35
|14
|5
|75
|180
|152
|x-Tampa Bay
|52
|35
|14
|3
|73
|172
|131
|Nashville
|53
|29
|22
|2
|60
|146
|149
|Dallas
|52
|21
|17
|14
|56
|144
|138
|Chicago
|52
|22
|24
|6
|50
|148
|172
|Detroit
|54
|18
|27
|9
|45
|118
|164
|Columbus
|53
|16
|25
|12
|44
|126
|176
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Vegas
|51
|36
|13
|2
|74
|173
|116
|x-Colorado
|50
|34
|12
|4
|72
|176
|124
|x-Minnesota
|51
|33
|14
|4
|70
|168
|140
|St. Louis
|50
|24
|19
|7
|55
|150
|155
|Arizona
|53
|22
|25
|6
|50
|141
|166
|Los Angeles
|50
|20
|24
|6
|46
|133
|149
|San Jose
|52
|20
|26
|6
|46
|142
|181
|Anaheim
|53
|16
|30
|7
|39
|117
|169
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Toronto
|52
|33
|13
|6
|72
|174
|136
|x-Edmonton
|50
|31
|17
|2
|64
|163
|134
|Winnipeg
|51
|27
|21
|3
|57
|154
|145
|Montreal
|51
|24
|18
|9
|57
|148
|147
|Calgary
|50
|22
|25
|3
|47
|132
|144
|Ottawa
|52
|20
|27
|5
|45
|143
|178
|Vancouver
|46
|19
|24
|3
|41
|122
|152
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Boston 3, New Jersey 0
Buffalo 4, N.Y. Islanders 2
Carolina 5, Chicago 2
Nashville 4, Columbus 3, OT
Montreal 3, Toronto 2, OT
Florida 5, Dallas 4, OT
St. Louis 3, Anaheim 1
Minnesota 6, Vegas 5
Edmonton 5, Vancouver 3
Los Angeles 3, Arizona 2
Colorado 5, San Jose 4, OT
Ottawa 2, Winnipeg 1
Washington 6, N.Y. Rangers 3
Philadelphia 7, Pittsburgh 2
Boston at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Carolina, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.