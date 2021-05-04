All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|12
|12
|.500
|_
|Philadelphia
|14
|15
|.483
|½
|New York
|11
|12
|.478
|½
|Atlanta
|12
|16
|.429
|2
|Miami
|11
|16
|.407
|2½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|17
|12
|.586
|_
|St. Louis
|17
|12
|.586
|_
|Cincinnati
|13
|14
|.481
|3
|Chicago
|12
|16
|.429
|4½
|Pittsburgh
|12
|16
|.429
|4½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|17
|11
|.607
|_
|Los Angeles
|17
|12
|.586
|½
|San Diego
|17
|13
|.567
|1
|Arizona
|15
|13
|.536
|2
|Colorado
|10
|18
|.357
|7
Philadelphia 4, Milwaukee 3
St. Louis 6, N.Y. Mets 5
San Diego 2, Pittsburgh 0
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, ppd.
San Francisco at Colorado, ppd.
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m., 1st game
San Francisco at Colorado, 5:40 p.m., 1st game
Arizona at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m., 2nd game
Pittsburgh at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-1) at Cincinnati (Gray 0-2), 12:35 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 1-2) at Colorado (Gray 3-2), 3:10 p.m.
Arizona (Weaver 1-2) at Miami (López 0-2), 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta (TBD) at Washington (Fedde 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 3-0) at Philadelphia (Anderson 1-3), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 3-1) at Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 3-3), 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Stroman 3-2) at St. Louis (Kim 1-0), 7:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-2) at San Diego (Darvish 3-1), 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Arizona at Miami, 6:40 p.m.