Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

National League Glance

By Associated Press
2021/05/04 22:01
National League Glance

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 12 12 .500 _
Philadelphia 14 15 .483 ½
New York 11 12 .478 ½
Atlanta 12 16 .429 2
Miami 11 16 .407
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 17 12 .586 _
St. Louis 17 12 .586 _
Cincinnati 13 14 .481 3
Chicago 12 16 .429
Pittsburgh 12 16 .429
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 17 11 .607 _
Los Angeles 17 12 .586 ½
San Diego 17 13 .567 1
Arizona 15 13 .536 2
Colorado 10 18 .357 7

___

Monday's Games

Philadelphia 4, Milwaukee 3

St. Louis 6, N.Y. Mets 5

San Diego 2, Pittsburgh 0

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

San Francisco at Colorado, ppd.

Tuesday's Games

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m., 1st game

San Francisco at Colorado, 5:40 p.m., 1st game

Arizona at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m., 2nd game

Pittsburgh at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-1) at Cincinnati (Gray 0-2), 12:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 1-2) at Colorado (Gray 3-2), 3:10 p.m.

Arizona (Weaver 1-2) at Miami (López 0-2), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Washington (Fedde 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 3-0) at Philadelphia (Anderson 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 3-1) at Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 3-3), 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Stroman 3-2) at St. Louis (Kim 1-0), 7:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-2) at San Diego (Darvish 3-1), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Updated : 2021-05-05 00:27 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese, Japanese warships track Chinese frigate
Taiwanese, Japanese warships track Chinese frigate
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases from hotel, pilot clusters
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases from hotel, pilot clusters
TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
Taipei mayor blurts out that COVID case works in Shin Kong Tower
Taipei mayor blurts out that COVID case works in Shin Kong Tower
Over 1,300 foreigners granted Taiwan Employment Gold Cards in 2020
Over 1,300 foreigners granted Taiwan Employment Gold Cards in 2020
Chinese man crosses Taiwan Strait in Taobao-bought boat for 'freedom'
Chinese man crosses Taiwan Strait in Taobao-bought boat for 'freedom'
Man with COVID flies back to Taiwan
Man with COVID flies back to Taiwan
Taiwan's CECC releases commuter histories of recent COVID cases
Taiwan's CECC releases commuter histories of recent COVID cases