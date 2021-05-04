Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Court overturns rider's 20-year ban for alleged horse abuse

By Associated Press
2021/05/04 20:57
Court overturns rider's 20-year ban for alleged horse abuse

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — An equestrian rider from the United Arab Emirates won his appeal to overturn a record 20-year ban for abusing a horse that died at a long-distance race.

The International Equestrian Federation said Tuesday it was “extremely disappointed” Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Faisal al Qasimi won his case at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The three judges on the CAS panel ruled that the governing body failed to prove the sheikh competed on an exhausted or injured horse, or that he was responsible for unnecessary suffering.

“The FEI has to stand up for horse welfare and clamp down on horse abuse, so to lose this case on appeal is more than disheartening,” FEI secretary general Sabrina Ibáñez said in a statement.

The sheikh’s horse, Castlebar Contraband, was euthanized after suffering a severe leg injury in a 90-kilometer (56-mile) endurance race in France in 2016.

The governing body presented evidence to show the horse had been injected with a sedative banned in competition which had a nerve-blocking effect that allowed it to run through pain.

The FEI’s veterinary director, Göran Åkerström, said nerve blocking removes the “very fundamental protective function of sensitivity” and raised the risk of a catastrophic injury.

Competing with injured horses had been “a major problem in endurance sport,” the FEI said in its testimony, describing the Middle East region as “the biggest challenge.”

However, the CAS panel said in a ruling dated April 14 it was “not comfortably satisfied that Contraband was nerve blocked or ‘abnormally desensitised’ in its limbs when competing at the event.”

CAS also ruled the horse’s rider and vet “could not have reasonably detected the alleged bone fatigue” injury.

The judges overturned a fine of 32,500 Swiss francs ($35,600) imposed by the FEI on the sheikh last year. The governing body was also ordered to pay 8,000 Swiss francs ($8,750) toward his legal costs.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-05-04 22:56 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese, Japanese warships track Chinese frigate
Taiwanese, Japanese warships track Chinese frigate
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
Taiwan's CECC releases commuter histories of recent COVID cases
Taiwan's CECC releases commuter histories of recent COVID cases
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases from hotel, pilot clusters
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases from hotel, pilot clusters
TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
Taiwan bikers found dead day after collision with taxi
Taiwan bikers found dead day after collision with taxi
Two weather fronts approaching Taiwan this week
Two weather fronts approaching Taiwan this week
Taipei mayor blurts out that COVID case works in Shin Kong Tower
Taipei mayor blurts out that COVID case works in Shin Kong Tower
Taiwan president responds to Economist story about ‘most dangerous place on earth’
Taiwan president responds to Economist story about ‘most dangerous place on earth’