Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home

Bullfinch AG and Aquila Capital launch Joint Investment Vehicle for energy-efficient assets

By Bullfinch AG, Media OutReach
2021/05/04 21:45

FRANKFURT, GERMANY - Newsaktuell - 4 May 2021 - Aquila Capital and bullfinch are pleased to announce the launch of a strategic joint investment vehicle intended to invest in energy efficiency assets across Europe. By combining Aquila Capital's leading investment experience in real assets and renewable energy, with bullfinch's unique expertise in decentralized renewable projects and next-gen technology platform, the partnership intends to make an immediate impact in the renewable investment landscape.

With more than EUR 25 trillion to be invested in upgrading real estate assets across Europe to achieve climate goals, decentralized green infrastructure projects play an increasingly critical role in fighting climate change. The joint investment vehicle aims to become a relevant pure player in energy efficiency, targeting an investment of more than EUR 200 million in the next two years.

Aquila and bullfinch's initiative will support the fast expansion of digital smart metering through financing, asset acquisition, and operations. Ultimately, Aquila and bullfinch are working together to realize the common vision of a world entirely powered by clean energy.

Bullfinch AG

Bullfinch AG, based in Frankfurt am Main, was founded in 2019 by CEO Robin Haack. The company is committed to a world powered by renewable energy: The Clean-Energy-as-a-Service technology platform enables the bundling, financing, standardization and management of sustainable building and facility infrastructure to make this vision a reality. Bullfinch's solutions span four verticals: Power Generation, Clean Mobility, Energy Storage and Smart Buildings. Through partnerships with institutional investors and innovative energy hardware providers, they bridge the gap between capital and opportunity, enabling the accelerated global transition to clean energy.

Updated : 2021-05-04 22:56 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese, Japanese warships track Chinese frigate
Taiwanese, Japanese warships track Chinese frigate
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
Taiwan the most dangerous place on Earth: The Economist
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
CECC head says 2 weeks key to averting community transmission amid Taiwan clusters
Taiwan's CECC releases commuter histories of recent COVID cases
Taiwan's CECC releases commuter histories of recent COVID cases
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases from hotel, pilot clusters
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases from hotel, pilot clusters
TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
TSMC chairman hopes no war will happen in Taiwan
Taiwan bikers found dead day after collision with taxi
Taiwan bikers found dead day after collision with taxi
Two weather fronts approaching Taiwan this week
Two weather fronts approaching Taiwan this week
Taipei mayor blurts out that COVID case works in Shin Kong Tower
Taipei mayor blurts out that COVID case works in Shin Kong Tower
Taiwan president responds to Economist story about ‘most dangerous place on earth’
Taiwan president responds to Economist story about ‘most dangerous place on earth’